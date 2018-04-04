PBL's Kody Harrison to run for Grinnell College

Kody Harrison, a PBL senior, signs his letter of intent Wednesday to run for the cross country and track and field programs at Grinnell College.

PAXTON -- Kody Harrison, a Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School senior, signed his letter of intent Wednesday to continue his cross country and track and field careers at Grinnell College.

"I'm relieved that I finally picked a good college that I'm excited to attend," Harrison said.

Harrison finished 53rd in the IHSA Class 1A state meet last November. He was part of the first PBL High School cross country squad that was the first to make it to state as a team since 2007.

Grinnell's cross country team, meanwhile, finished second out of 10 teams in the Midwest Conference Championships before placing 16th out of 31 teams in the NCAA Division III Central Region championships.

Shortly after the IHSA state meet, Harrison made an unofficial visit to Grinnell, with some members of the college team showing him around the campus.

"I've been talking to them for a while," Harrison said. "(The visit) was really good."

Harrison visited a few other colleges, including Greenville College.

"Their academics stood out to me because they had a lot for computer science," said Harrison, who will major in computer science. "The team atmosphere just seems friendly. It seemed like a continuation of what we had at PBL, and I wanted to continue that."

Harrison earned a second-place medal in the Twin Valley Conference cross country meet last year and in 2016.

In track and field, Harrison went to state in the 1,600-meter run last spring and in the 3,200-meter run in 2016.

"So far, I've been pretty happy with (my accomplishments)," Harrison said.

Grinnell's track and field team finished eighth out of 10 teams in the Midwest Conference Indoor Championships held Feb. 23-24.

Meanwhile, Harrison was part of a 4x400 relay team that participated in the Illinois Prep Top Times last March.

In PBL's outdoor debut at Watseka on March 27, Harrison finished first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:56.06, followed by Clifton Central's Isaiah Ditta with a time of 5:03,

"I'm excited to see what I can do at the end of track (season)," Harrison said.

The team atmosphere he has experienced with PBL's cross country and track and field teams is what Harrison said he will miss the most.

"I'm going to miss it a lot," Harrison said. "The team relationship that we have here is going to be tough leaving. That's why I chose Grinnell -- because I want to build another one of those. It will never replace the one I've had at PBL. It's just going to be a new experience."