GCMS High School graduate named head coach at Camanche High School in Iowa

CAMANCHE, Iowa – The Camanche school board approved the appointment of Dustin Coit as the new head football coach at Camanche High School.
Coit graduated from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in 2003. He was previously an assistant coach at Fulton High School from 2009-13 before moving to become a staff member, and head junior varsity and varsity assistant coach, at Camanche.
