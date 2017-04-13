Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Football

PBL coaching changes (April 12, 2017)

Thu, 04/13/2017 - 12:12pm | The Ford County Record
PAXTON -- Lynn Rubarts' hire as an assistant girls basketball coach at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School was approved at Wednesday's school board meeting.
 
Zak Harris was terminated from his position as assistant football coach at the high school.
 
The termination was due, according to the school board, "to his moving out of state and not submitting a resignation."

