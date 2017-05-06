GCMS football player Sam Baillie to play in Shrine Game

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
GIBSON CITY — Sam Baillie of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team has been selected to play in the 2017 Illinois High School All-Star Shrine Football Game.
The outside linebacker Baillie will play for the East Squad on Saturday, June 17, at Tucci Stadium on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
This is usually an excellent capacity to uncover the Pixel Gun 3D split that'll you look for. Pixel Gun 3D Mod and also Hack will certainly benefit a lot of tools, like samsung galaxy note 2, samsung i7500, HTC One and also a few other Android tools, yet if it does not benefit your tool, please call us to fix.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.