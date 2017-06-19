GCMS football player Sam Baillie participates in Shrine Game

BLOOMINGTON -- Sam Baillie was granted the opportunity to snap on his Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons football helmet one last time in the Illinois Shrine Game on Saturday.

He was on the East sideline at Illinois Wesleyan’s Tucci Stadium in Bloomington and featured all-stars from high schools across the state (West defeated East, 58-7).

Baillie, who will attend Culver-Stockton College (Canton, Mo.) to play football, said it was an “extreme honor” to have earned an invitation to play in the event.

“They're the best in the state on both sides of the ball,” Baillie said. “Practicing with them gave me an idea of where I'm at physically and mentally going into college as an athlete.”

The head coach of the East squad - GCMS Falcons coach Mike Allen - is familiar with Baillie, how he grew as a player throughout high school, and what he expected to see as his former player prepares to begin his collegiate career this fall.

“I thought Sam did a really good job all week holding his own,” Allen said. “Sam had several tackles during the game and put pressure on the West quarterbacks several times. The sky is the limit for Sam as he prepares to play at Culver-Stockton.”

In addition to the football game, both Falcons, player and coach, were able to use the Shriners event to give back to those who look up to them and what they do on the field. The two, along with the other coaches and all-stars, visited the Shriners Hospital in Chicago and took part in the Miracle League Baseball game on Thursday.

“It was an amazing experience,” Baillie said. “It was very inspiring to see those kids doing things that you wouldn’t think they could do.”

“I was asked to help a child … who had cerebral palsy,” he added. “It was amazing how athletic he was with the disability. I’ve never had so much fun at a baseball game."