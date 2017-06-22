IHSA releases 2017 football schedules

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA
Aug. 25 -- at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 -- vs. Westville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 -- vs. Clifton Central*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 -- at South Newton*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 -- at Momence*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 -- vs. Iroquois West*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 -- at Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 -- at Watseka/St. Anne*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 -- vs. Dwight*, 7 p.m.
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Aug. 25 -- vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 -- vs. Fisher*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 -- at El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 -- at LeRoy*, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 -- vs. Eureka, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 -- vs. Tremont*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 -- at Ridgeview/Lexington, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 -- vs. Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland*, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 -- at Heyworth*, 7 p.m.
* -- conference opponent
SANGAMON VALLEY CONFERENCE
CLIFTON CENTRAL
Aug. 25 -- vs. Tuscola, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 -- vs. Herscher, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 -- at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 -- vs. Dwight, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 -- at South Newton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 -- at Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 -- vs. Watseka/St. Anne, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 -- vs. Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 -- at Momence, 7 p.m.
DWIGHT
Aug. 25 -- vs. Seneca, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 -- at Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 -- vs. Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 -- at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 -- at Watseka/St. Anne, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 -- vs. South Newton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 -- vs. Momence, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 -- at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 -- at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.
IROQUOIS WEST
Aug. 25 -- vs. Oakwood, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 -- at Milford, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 -- at Dwight, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 -- vs. Momence, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 -- at Westville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 -- at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 -- vs. South Newton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 -- at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 -- vs. Watseka/St. Anne, 7 p.m.
MOMENCE
Aug. 25 -- at Herscher, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 -- at Bismarck-Henning, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 -- vs. Milford/Cissna Park, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 -- at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 -- vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 -- vs. Watseka/St. Anne, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 -- at Dwight, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 -- at South Newton, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 -- vs. Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
SOUTH NEWTON
Aug. 18 -- at Triton, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 25 -- at Tri-County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 -- vs. Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 -- at Watseka/St. Anne, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 -- vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 -- vs. South Newton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 -- at Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 -- at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 -- vs. Momence, 7 p.m.
WATSEKA/ST. ANNE
Aug. 25 -- at Bismarck-Henning, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 -- vs. Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 -- vs. South Newton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 -- at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 -- vs. Dwight, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 -- at Momence, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 -- at Clifton Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 -- vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 -- at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.
HEART OF ILLINOIS CONFERENCE
Small Division
FISHER
Aug. 25 -- vs. Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran at Fisher, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 -- at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 -- vs. Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 -- vs. Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 -- at Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 -- vs. Heyworth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 -- at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 -- at Tremont, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 -- vs. LeRoy, 7 p.m.
FLANAGAN-CORNELL/WOODLAND
Aug. 25 -- vs. Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 -- vs. Heyworth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 -- at Ridgeview/Lexington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 -- at Fisher, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 -- vs. El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 -- at LeRoy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 -- vs. Eureka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 -- at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 -- vs. Tremont, 7 p.m.
HEYWORTH
Aug. 25 -- at El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 -- at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 -- vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 -- vs. Tremont, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 -- at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 -- at Fisher, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 -- vs. Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 -- at LeRoy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 -- vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m.
LEROY
Aug. 25 -- at Ridgeview/Lexington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 -- at Tremont, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 -- vs. Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 -- vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 -- at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 -- vs. Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 -- at Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 -- vs. Heyworth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 -- at Fisher, 7 p.m.
TREMONT
Aug. 25 -- vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 -- vs. LeRoy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 -- at Eureka, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 -- at Heyworth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 -- vs. Ridgeview/Lexington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 -- at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 -- vs. El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 -- vs. Fisher, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 -- at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, 7 p.m.
Large Division
RIDGEVIEW/LEXINGTON
Aug. 25 -- vs. LeRoy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 -- at Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 -- vs. Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 -- vs. Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 -- at Tremont, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 -- at Eureka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 -- vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 -- at El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 -- vs. Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.
TRI-VALLEY
Aug. 25 -- vs. Decatur St. Teresa, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 -- vs. Eureka, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 -- at LeRoy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 -- at Ridgeview/Lexington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 -- vs. Heyworth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 -- at El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 -- vs. Fisher, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 -- at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 -- vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m.
EL PASO-GRIDLEY
Aug. 25 -- vs. Heyworth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 -- at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 -- vs. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 -- vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 -- at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 -- vs. Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 -- at Tremont 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 -- vs. Ridgeview/Lexington, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 -- at Eureka, 7 p.m.
EUREKA
Aug. 25 -- at Salt Fork, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 -- at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 -- vs. Tremont, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 -- vs. Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 -- at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 -- vs. Ridgeview/Lexington, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 -- at Flanagan/Cornell-Woodland, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 -- at Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 -- vs. El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m.
DEER CREEK-MACKINAW
Aug. 25 -- at Tremont, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 -- vs. Ridgeview/Lexington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 -- at Heyworth, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 -- at El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 -- vs. Fisher, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 -- at Fieldcrest, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 -- vs. LeRoy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 -- vs. Eureka, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 -- at Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.
FIELDCREST
Aug. 25 -- at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 -- vs. El Paso-Gridley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 -- at Fisher, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 -- at Eureka, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 -- vs. LeRoy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 -- vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 -- at Heyworth, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 -- vs. Tri-Valley, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 -- at Ridgeview/Lexington, 7 p.m.
