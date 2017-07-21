Members of the 1972 Paxton Mustangs to celebrate 45th anniversary of conference football championship at 2017 PBL homecoming game

Varsity players from the 1972 Paxton High School football team pose for a photo. FRONT ROW: From left, Jim Natterstad, Jon Vanier, Ray Berning, Barry Atkins, Mitch Nuss, Rod Swan, Dennis Carpenter, Jeff Coplea, Dave Steiner, Mark Grant and John Hyde. MIDDLE ROW: From left, Ray Bell, Jim Dunnan (co-captain), Jim Reeder, Earl Volden, John Suslavich, Mike Calhoun, Ron Graham, Mark Johnson, Charlie Stedwell, John Thompson and Brent Marshall (manager). BACK ROW: From left, Gene Herges (manager), Chuck Lee (co-captain), Jerry Haile, Bruce Vedder, Dave Wyman, Steve Mineer, John Edwards (deceased), Bob Lee, Seve Hancock, Randy Joyce and Dave Eppelheimer (manager).

PAXTON -- The 1972 Paxton Mustangs varsity football squad and cheerleaders will be recognized at the PBL homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 29.

The 1972 squad won the Wauseca Conference championship with a perfect 6-0 conference record. The 1972 team posted conference wins over Danville Schlarman, Westville, Hoopeston, Watseka, Rantoul and Gibson City.

The 1972 team was the last Mustang squad to win a Wauseca Conference football title with Rantoul still playing in the conference. Paxton overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat the Rantoul Eagles 20-14 in its homecoming game at Memorial Field.

Eight players were named to the Wauseca All-Conference team at the conclusion of the 1972 season. Offensively, the Mustangs scored an average of 17.1 points per game. Defensively, Paxton yielded only 8.2 points per game en route to an overall record of 7-1.

The late Norm Henderson was the head coach of the 1972 Mustangs, along with late Jerry Zimmerman as his assistant varsity coach.

Varsity cheerleaders for the team were Toni Hinrichs, Pat Zaetsch, Regina Lee, Susey Peden and Becky Smith.

The 1972 football team and cheerleaders will be introduced at the 2017 PBL homecoming game and then gather at Monical's in Paxton for a postgame celebration. Classmates of the team are also invited to attend the postgame celebration.

Players and cheerleaders should direct questions and confirm their attendance by contacting Jim Dunnan at doc.dunnan@yahoo.com.