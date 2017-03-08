Chicago Bears move training camp practice inside due to thunderstorms

Victor Cruz, right, catches the ball during a pre-practice drill at Chicago Bears Training Camp on Thursday.

BOURBONNAIS -- The Chicago Bears have a memorable history of playing in not-so-pleasant weather.

On Dec. 12, 1965, Gale Sayers scored six touchdowns and had 336 all-purpose yards for the Bears in a 61-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers on a rainy day that turned Wrigley Field into a muddy slop.

"It seemed like everyone was slipping but me," said Sayers, according to the book NFL's Greatest, published in 2000.

On Dec. 31, 1988, the Bears hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Divisional Playoff Game that would be known as "The Fog Bowl," as fog poured into Soldier Field, making it impossible for media, fans or even coaches and players to see the action. The Bears won that game 20-12.

Who could forget Wilber Marshall returning a fumble for a touchdown in a mix of snow and wind that made for a chilly backdrop in Soldier Field during the 1985 NFC Championship Game, which the Bears won 24-0 over the Los Angeles Rams?

***

With all this history of playing outdoor games in bad weather, one might find it hard to believe that the Bears were the first team in NFL history to host an indoor football game -- but it's true.

Two years after playing an exhibition game in Chicago Stadium, the Bears returned to the indoor facility to host the NFL's first championship game in 1932 after a blizzard hit the Midwest the week before the game, thereby moving the game from Wrigley Field.

During the NFL's first 12 years, the team with the besst winning percentage was awarded the league title. There was no such thing as a championship game.

In 1932, however, the Bears (6-1-6) and Portsmouth Spartans (6-1-4) each posted an .857 winning percentage. Therefore, the league office scheduled a tie-breaker playoff between the two teams, to be played Dec. 18 in Chicago.

The circus had just left town, leaving the Chicago Stadium floor covered in dirt. The arena could accommodate only an 80-yard field.

The Bears won that game 9-0, and the next year, several changes occurred, including the forming of an official NFL Championhip Game.

***

Eighth-five years after that indoor title game, the Bears again found themselves under a roof, as a thunderstorm forced them away from the outdoor Olivet Nazarene University practice field for their Thursday practice.

"The alarms went off about three or four times," Bears head coach John Fox said. "We weren't quite ready for it."

The Bears practiced in the indoor track and field facility at the ONU Douglas E. Perry Student Life and Recreation Center.

They practiced without shoulder pads, running plays in slow motion, with the focus seemingly just on going through techniques as quarterbacks did not throw the ball on passing plays and kickers did not kick the ball when practicing special-teams plays.

***

One positive aspect from the walk-through practice that resulted from the thunderstorms outside is that nobody got injured indoors. Last year, injuries were a major issue for the Bears.

After 10 games, they had 14 players on injured reserve, the most the franchise had in the 2000s. The most the Bears have placed on IR since 2009 was nine players (in 2015, 2014, 2011 and 2007).

According to the website Man Games Lost (mangameslost.com), the Bears had lot the fourth-most games to injuries after the first 10 games of 2016 at 162.

Their starting center went down before the start of the season. Three different quarterback went on injuried reserve. Their starting tight end went to IR, along with three different wide receivers.

Kyle Long, a three-time Pro Bowler on the Bears' offensive line, underwent surgery to repair his right ankle, which he injured last November.

"He's going to take it one day at a time. He's getting more comfortable on that ankle," Fox said. "It's like lifting weights. When you first lift, you get really sore. He's going through that process, and it's coming along great."

***

Leonard Floyd, the Bears' ninth overall NFL Draft pick in 2016, suffered a neck injury in his team 22-16 Week 12. loss to the New York Giants.

Floyd had seven sacks and 33 tackles for the Bears through his 12 games in 2016, and Fox said he expects those numbers to improve due to a better familiarity with NFL play.

"It's a reaction game, especially on defense when you know your assignments, how you fit in certain blocks, how you fit in coverage," Fox said. "A lot of it is repetition and more opportunities in practice, and then it becomes second nature."

Fox said he hopes defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who is in his third year with Chicago, can help Floyd and the Bears' defense, which finished 18th in the NFL in yards allowed.

"He's a bright coach. He's been in this league for a long time," Fox said. "That wisdom and that experience, I think, is critical for any coach."

The additions of defensive backs Marcus Cooper -- who is in his fifth year after being picked up from the Arizona Cardinals -- Prince Amukamara -- a seventh-year veteran picked up from the Jacksonville Jaguars -- and Quintin Demps -- a ninth-year player picked up from the Houston Texans -- should help as well, at least in terms of their experience.

"(Cooper) has a feel for the game. He's been a really good addition," Fox said. "It helps those young guys understand situations, receiver locations, nuances like that."

***

Zach Miller played 10 games, and started eight, for the Bears before he suffered a broken left foot. He caught 47 passes for 486 yards and four touchdowns.

Miller will get some help at the tight-end position, as the Bears drafted Adam Shaheen with the 45th pick in the second round of the NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Shaheen was an all-conference pick in basketball and football in Galena, Ohio, and signed with Division II Pittsburgh-Johnstown to play hoops, averaging 5.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 2013-14.

After transferring to Ashland to play football, Shaheen caught 70 passes for 803 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2015, a Division II record for tight ends. In 2016, he set a school record with 16 touchdowns while catching 57 passes for 867 yards.

"You always kind of hold judgement until you get in pads and play in games," Fox said. "He has the length and body type. He's got a bright future. For a bigger man, he's got really good body control. In NBA basketball, guys have decent feet for their height."

***

In the same draft, the Bears traded up one spot with the 49ers in the first round to select quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Chicago gave San Francisco the No. 3 pick, its third-round pick (No. 67), one of their fourth-round picks (No. 111) and a 2018 third-round pick to move up and take Trubisky.

This was after signing Mike Glennon -- who passed for 1,417 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2014 and 75 yards and one touchdown in 2016 -- to a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $19 million guaranteed.

The Bears also signed Mark Sanchez, who is in his ninth year in the NFL, as a reserve quarterback.

"I've always been impressed with him," Fox said. "He was a very high pick in the draft coming out. He's been through a lot in different organizations."

Whether it is Glennon, Trubisky or Sanchez under center, they will hand the ball off to running back Jordan Howard, who had a standout rookie season last year with 1,313 yards -- the Bears' rookie record -- and six touchdowns, and throw to a receiving core that includes Victor Cruz, Cameron Meredith and Kevin White.

Last year, Meredith caught 66 passes for 888 yeards and four touchdowns in his second season since being drafted out of Illinois State University.

Cruz signed with the Bears after catching 303 passes for 4,549 yards and 15 touchdowns in seven seasons with the New York Giants, and says he is liking his role as mentor for Meredith and White, who is in his third year with the Bears after getting drafted in the first round.

"It's weird because when I start talking or say something, they're like, 'He's talking to us. It's a good feeling," Cruz said. "As long as (Cameron wants to continue to put the hard work in and pay attention to detail -- understand that there's always room for growth. Even when he even becomes a two-time Pro Bowler, there's still work to be done. Once he continues to learn that, the sky's the limit."

"Wherever you go, if you're new to the team, it's basically a new language. It takes a while to get fluent. He has the skill set. (Meredith's) mentally prepared. He's worked very hard," Fox added. "He's got a great work ethic. That's why he continues to grow."

White suffered a stress fracture in 2015, forcing him to miss his entire rookie season. Last year, he was placed on injured reserve after suffering a fractured left fibula and a high ankle sprain in the fourth week of the season.

"It's tough, but you've got to block it out," Cruz said. "You've got to stay close to your teammates. There's a whole mental game. He's really getting it in another gear and catching those balls."

In his four games played last year, White caught 19 passes for 187 yards.

"He's doing great. He's been able to block out a lot of the noise," Cruz said. "You can see he's eager to learn. Each and every time he's out there, I always tell him, 'You'll be alright. Make the defense feel bad. Get that pressure on them every time you're out there.'"