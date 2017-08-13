GCMS Youth Football Seniors defeat Watseka in season opener

WATSEKA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Seniors team defeated Watseka 22-2 in its season opener on Saturday.

Aiden Laughery returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown and scored on an 45-yard run as well. Zander Wier had a 25-yard touchdown run as well.

Laughery also had two extra-point kicks. Kellen DeSchepper had an interception on defense and the Falcons' leading tacklers were Jacob Rutledge, Laughery, Parker Chase and Wier.