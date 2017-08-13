Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Football

GCMS Youth Football Seniors defeat Watseka in season opener

Sun, 08/13/2017 - 11:51pm | The Ford County Record
WATSEKA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Seniors team defeated Watseka 22-2 in its season opener on Saturday.  
 
Aiden Laughery returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown and scored on an 45-yard run as well. Zander Wier had a 25-yard touchdown run as well.  
 
Laughery also had two extra-point kicks. Kellen DeSchepper had an interception on defense and the Falcons' leading tacklers were Jacob Rutledge, Laughery, Parker Chase and Wier.  
