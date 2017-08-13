PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites defeat Dwight 13-0 in season opener

DWIGHT -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Mighty Mites won their season opener 13-0 Saturday over Dwight.

"The PBL Mighty Mites played a aggressive game on both sides of the ball, i really enjoyed the efforts that i seen out of every kid today," PBL Mighty Mites head coach Bobby Kinnaird said. "They all stepped up in their own ways and played assignment football.

"As like every first game of the year, we have seen things that we need to improve on especially with penalties. In a first game with this age group, penalties are expected --- it's something we will clean up. Aggressive play sets the tone, and that's what we wanted from the beginning."

The PBL Mighty Mites will take their 1-0 record to Watseka for a 1 p.m. game next Saturday.

"A 13-0 victory is in our back pocket, and we move forward and prepare to play Watseka next week," Kinnaird said. "I look forward to seeing the kids progression as the season moves forward."