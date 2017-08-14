GCMS football goes into 2017 season with added strength

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team will be strong up the middle of the field on both sides of the ball this season.

Senior Mitch McNutt and junior Jared Trantina lead the stable of running backs into the 2017 season. McNutt will again get the majority of the touches after toting the ball 134 times last season for 1,183 yards and 21 touchdowns. Trantina, as a change of pace option from the fullback position, brings 105 carries and 585 yards of experience into his second season at the varsity level.

Senior Alex Rosenbaum, a three-year starter at the center of the offensive line, will have a different quarterback under center after two-year starting quarterback Keegan Allen graduated. Junior Nathan Garard takes over the huddle in 2017 and brings size (6-1, 180 pounds), strength, and athleticism to the position.

On defense, three-year starter and all-conference tackle Levi Davis graduated, but the two linebackers who played behind him return. Seniors Luke Freehill (91 tackles in 2017) and Connor Wahls (65 tackles) started in the middle of the second level all of last year. Behind them, senior and returning starter Brooks Schmitt (two interceptions) will roam the center of the secondary at safety.

The talent and experience up the middle of the field helps coaches and fans raise their level of expectations for this season. Those expectations begin to soar when you start talking about the overall team strength.

Coach Brandon Luttrell took a small group of players, led by McNutt, and put them on a strength program during the summer months.

“Our numbers went way up,” McNutt said. “Some squatted over 500 pounds. That got other guys to go to the weight room when they saw us (upperclassmen) working out. I think that really pushed them, and now we have 16 guys cleaning over 215 (pounds).”

The total of 16 players lifting that much in the power clean is the most of any Falcons team. The 2009 squad that made it to the state semifinals had 12 and the 2015 team that reached the quarterfinals had 11.

“This is by far the strongest team (we’ve had),” GCMS head coach Mike Allen said. “And hopefully that carries over to the field. There is a saying, ‘look like Tarzan, play like Jane,’ but I think all of these guys are all Tarzans. It’s carried over to the field (at practice), and their attitudes have been great.”

Regardless of outside expectations, Rosenbaum said the record strength numbers give him confidence headed into the season. For Freehill, the raised expectations from those outside of the locker room are welcome.

“It’s nice to have people believe in you, too,” Freehill said. “When people in the crowd think you can win every game, it gets you more pumped up.”

Position battles continue at many other spots around the field, including offensive line, wide receiver/tight end, defensive tackle, and the secondary.

Senior Jared Thompson, junior Hayden Workman and others are fighting to replace Davis in the middle of the defensive line. On the outside, juniors Bryce Barnes, Ryland Holt and Josh Bleich bring height and athleticism to the receiver/tight end positions.

Barnes (6-3) and Holt (6-4) are back on the gridiron after electing not to play last season to focus on basketball. Bleich (6-2) earned some playing time last year when then-senior Sam Baillie needed a breather at tight end.

“People are going to key on (McNutt); we know that,” Allen said. “I think we have multiple weapons to attack different ways. We just need to fine tune now.

“We can go empty (backfield) and put 6-4, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1, 6-0 out there and let (Garard) choose who to throw to,” Allen continued. “(Garard) has looked good at 7-on-7s, he’s looked good (at practice). We have a lot of receivers, so the competition is great there.”

With all of the competition and individual position battles, Allen said it has made practices better and should result in a deeper squad this season.

“People are wanting to fight for positions, and we’ve told them it doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman or a senior, we owe it to the team to put out the best 11,” he said.