PBL Youth Football Seniors win 16-0 over Dwight in season opener

DWIGHT -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Seniors opened their season with a 16-0 victory Saturday over Dwight.

"The Panther defense was the star of the game with a nearly brick-wall defense that time after time stopped Dwight in their tracks," said Jim Hobson, PBL head Seniors coach. "Our defense was outstanding today and we expected that. Through the first three weeks of practice, we have been having trouble moving the ball in practice against our defense."

The Panther defense was also the offensive star of the game, scoring both Panther touchdowns via fumble recovery.

In the first quarter, Will Henry picked up a Dwight fumble and returned it 48 yards for the Panthers' first score. Followng a Cory Degarmo 2-point kick try, the Panthers led 8-0, and that score would hold up until half time.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Panther defense was able to strike a second time via Robert Blackburn's fumble recovery in the end zone and a second Degarmo 2-point kick, making the score 16-0.

"We didnt have much offense today," Hobson said. "However, we had some nice runs and we are very encouraged by some of the passes we were able to complete.

"Offensively, we just have to get better. We had several drive stopping penalties and turnovers that just hurt us as we were gaining momentum. You can't put the ball on the ground three times and throw two interceptions and expect to score a lot of points."

The Panthers will travel Watseka for their week-two game at 5 p.m. Saturday.

"We will take this week and improve on the mistakes we made and get better," Hobson said.