PBL Youth Football Juniors lose season opener 14-0 to Dwight

Tue, 08/15/2017 - 8:34am | The Ford County Record
DWIGHT -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Juniors team lost 14-0 to Dwight in its season opener on Saturday.
 
The Panthers will play at Watseka at 3 p.m. next Saturday.
