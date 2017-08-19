PBL football team 'got after it' in varsity scrimmage

Members of the PBL varsity football team pose for a photo during Friday’s PBL Pork-Chop Kickoff event. FRONT ROW: From left, manager Tanner Graham, Mason Ecker, Keyn Humes, Dane Polson, Brandon Scott and Will Pound. SECOND ROW: From left, manager Ty Graham, Keaton Krumwiede, Jaxson Coplea, Kyle Poll, T.J. Jones, Kris Hewerdine, Andrew Swanson and unidentified. THIRD ROW: From left, assistant coach Brock Niebuhr, head coach Jeff Graham, Ben McClure, Hunter Anderson, Drake Schrodt, Keanan Crabb, Christian Denam, Tanner Bowen, Dylan Polson, Chase Elson and assistant coach Brett Trefren. FOURTH ROW: From left, assistant coach Jake LeClair, Drew Riggleman, Jake Rick, Dru Normile, Austin Gooden, Austin Potter, Dalton Busboom, Brock Marron and assistant coach Josh Knoll. BACK ROW: From left, Hobert Skinner, Calvin Foster, Alex Pippin, Keegan Lantz, Ryan Perkinson, Jonathan Muller, and assistant coach Steve Waugh.

PAXTON -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School head football coach Jeff Graham said he was looking for hitters at Friday's Pork-Chop Kickoff varsity scrimmage.

"This was going to be a big night for kids trying to get a starting spot on this team," Graham said. "I told them all week that we're looking for some good, tough hitters. We have a few, but we need a lot more."

After his Panthers played in a scrimmage with two 15-minute running-clock halves, with the White team defeating the Blue team 6-0, Graham said he might have found some more hitters.

“I thought, defensively, we got after it. I thought both sides of the ball had great effort tonight and played hard," Graham said. "Judging by the effort, what we saw tonight, hopefully we found a few more. I was really proud of their effort tonight. I thought we played hard. Defensively, I thought we got to the ball well and made some nice catches offensively. I'm just proud of the boys' effort tonight.”

Both teams were held scoreless through the first 15 minutes.

The White team took the ball on its own 25-yard line to start the scrimmage.

Brock Marron tackled Will Pound for a loss of five yards on the first play. Two plays later, however, passed to Austin Gooden for a first down on third-and-15.

Jaxson Coplea caught a 7-yard pass on third-and-9 before the White team gained a first down via a defensive encroachment penalty.

Keanan Crabb ran for four yards on the next play as he was tackled by Andrew Swanson. The White team was then called for a holding penalty on a Mason Ecker sweep to the left.

Keaton Krumwiede deflected a pass on second-and-16 before a pass play to Austin Gooden that would have put the ball in the red zone was called back on an illegal motion penalty. Alex Pippin then tackled Pound on third-and-22 after Pound 11 yards on a scamper.

On fourth-and-11, a Pound pass intended for Crabb was nearly intercepted by Jonathan Muller, but instead fell incomplete, forcing a turnover on downs.

The Blue team took over on its own 30-yard line. On the first play of its possession, Pound found Dru Normile on a pass down the right sideline that put the ball near midfield.

Two plays later, Keegan Lantz tackled Pound for a loss of five yards on second-and-10. Two incomplete passes ensued, forcing a turnover on downs.

The Blue team was given another possession on its own 40-yard line. After a false-start penalty, T.J. Jones ran for eight yards.

Two plays later, Pound ran for six yards on third-and-8, but on fourth-and-2, Jake Rich tackled Jones for a loss of yards, ending the first half.

The White team took over on its own 40-yard line to start the second half with Ecker at quarterback.

Crabb ran for three yards on the first play before Pippin deflected an Ecker pass on second-and-7. On third down, Dalton Busboom tackled Ecker for a 9-yard loss.

On the next play, however, Ecker found Gooden for a 20-yard gain and a first down. Three plays later, Ecker passed to Kris Hewerdine for the scrimmage's only touchdown with 5:04 remaining.

“Both (quarterbacks) threw some decent balls tonight," Graham said. "Our passing game's something we'll continue to work on this week. We've got a lot of improving to do. Hopefully, as we go into week one, we continue to improve. That's all we can ask for. We have to hit. We have to block. We have to keep doing those well and improving on those.”

The Blue team took over on its own 30-yard line on the ensuing possession.

On third-and-2, Rich tackled Pound for a loss of yards. Drake Schrodt then ran on fourth-and-4, and was stopped short of the first-down marker.

The Blue team regained possession on its own 36-yard line, as Pippin ran the ball for seven yards on second-and-8. On third-and-1, however, Jones was stopped by the White defense for a loss of four yards.

On fourth-and-5, Pound found Krumwiede for a first-down pass. Another pass to Krumwiede on the next play resulted in a 9-yard gain before Pound ran the ball to the White team's 32-yard line.

With time running out, Pound threw an incomplete pass toward the end zone to end the game.

Freshman/JV scrimmage

In a scrimmage with two 10-minute running-clock halves and each team holding possession for an entire half, the freshman and junior varsity teams ended in a 6-6 tie.

Carson Dudley found Colton Coy for a gain of 31 yards on fourth-and-21 for the JV team before Evan Bristle recovered a fumble for the freshman team three plays later.

With the JV team regaining possession on the freshman team's 35-yard line, Dudley found Tristen Hauersperger for a 35-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10.

The freshmen took the ball on their own 30-yard line to start the second half. Coy tackled Gavin Coplea for a loss of 10 yards on the first play of the half before Coplea found Brett Giese for a gain of 14 yards on fourth-and-19.

The freshman team regained possession on its own 34-yard line. On the first play of the possession, Coplea passed to Drake Schrodt for a first down.

After a 9-yard run by Drew Diesburg, Coplea would pass to Diesburg for another first down.

Jarred Gronsky then caught a short pass before running toward the 2-yard line.

Zac Jayne then scored the 2-yard game-tying touchdown on a sweep play to the right side.

On the final play, Hauersperger intercepted a pass for the JV team.