The Great Rostradamus predicts PBL football to win Ford County rivalry game over GCMS

I was going to pick the Falcons, but then I remembered that they blew a 28-3 lead.

Of course, how could I forget?

For the past six or seven months, you couldn't go anywhere on the Internet without being reminded of the Falcons' blown lead in Super Bowl LI. In fact, we were constantly reminded not to let anything we were doing on the Internet distract us from the fact that the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead.

For at least a few readers, this is probably the millionth time you've been reminded of the blown lead and you're probably sick and tired of hearing about the joke, so I apologize.

I should, however, warn Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons football fans that I will not be the last person to remind you. I'm sure opposing fans will be eager to remind you as well, so you might want to brace yourselves.

In all seriousness, I highly doubt that we'll see a repeat of Super Bowl LI in Friday's game between GCMS and Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

First of all, GCMS's defense seems to be too good to surrender a 25-point lead. Seniors Luke Freehill (91 tackles in 2016) and Connor Wahls (65 tackles) started in the middle of the second level all of last year for a Falcons defense that allowed an average of only 7.8 points per game last year, including five shutouts.

On the other hand, PBL's defense may be too stout to surrender 28 points in the first place. The Panthers return senior Alex Pippin after Pippin was named to the Illinois Football Coaches Association Class 3A All-State Team last year, along with fellow all-Sangamon Valley Conference selections Dylan Polson, Brandon Scott and Will Pound.

On the offensive side, while the Panthers return Keanan Crabb, who ran for 1,246 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, some players will need to step up as PBL is looking to replace quarterback Dalton Coplea along with leading receivers Cole Eshleman and Andrew Zenner.

GCMS, meanwhile, looks to rely heavily on its ground game -- it returns Mitch McNutt and Jared Trantina, who combined to rush for 1,768 yards last year.

That is a stark contrast to the 2016 Atlanta Falcons, whose blown 25-point lead in Super Bowl was due partly to a 40:31-23:27 time-of-possession advantage held by the New England Patriots and the playcalling decision to pass the ball on second and third down with less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and the ball near the red zone.

Friday's high school varsity football game in Gibson City looks like it will be more of a low-scoring affair than the Patriots' 34-28 victory in Super Bowl LI.

However, when it comes to this rivalry game, my predictions have been unreliable, to put it mildly. I have picked the wrong team to win in each of the past three seasons.

In 2014, I picked a 3-1 PBL team to beat a 2-2 GCMS team, and the Falcons won 22-16. In 2015, I picked the Panthers to win a battle of unbeatens, thinking that PBL would be more battle-tested going into the matchup, and the Falcons won 51-0.

In 2016, I went another direction and picked GCMS to win 14-10, wrongly thinking that a PBL team that would end up setting a single-season school record for points scored would have trouble scoring on a Falcons' team coming off an 11-1 season in 2015.

On the bright side, I was right with my prediction of the Falcons' final score as the Panthers won 21-14.

This is, according to the Ford County Record's count, the 122nd time that PBL and GCMS will face each other. When two teams have met each other a large number of times, strange things are bound to happen in at a few of them.

It has also been far from a one-sided rivalry, as the two teams enter Friday's game with a 60-60-1 record against each other.

While my gut tells me that Friday's game a low-scoring one, my recent history of wrong predictions tells me that I should probably do the opposite of what my gut tells me, and predict the contest to bear a resemblance to Super Bowl LI.

If I'm wrong on my prediction again this year, I know where my razor is located.

Projected score: PBL 34, GCMS 28