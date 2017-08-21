GCMS football seniors McNutt, Rosenbaum to continue special bond into senior year

Mitch McNutt (left) and Alex Rosenbaum (right) pose in the Rosenbaum’s entry way less than a week before Friday’s season opener against PBL. The two are holding a picture taken when the two were members of the junior youth football team in front of the same doorway.

GIBSON CITY — Mitch McNutt and Alex Rosenbaum, as seniors, are accustomed with the beginning of the school year routine.

Not only are both players three-year starters and team captains of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team, but they also live down the street from each other, the elementary and high schools, and the football field’s Friday night lights.

The proximity to each other, the GCMS schools and facilities, and their love of football gave McNutt and Rosenbaum a foundation to form a lifelong friendship. That bond started young and continues to grow on and off the field.

Austin — Alex’s older brother by four years — said he remembers the two walking to school with each other as far back as their early elementary days. It was not uncommon for Alex’s mother Michelle to pull McNutt, inside the Rosenbaum house for pictures to document special occasions.

Both boys were always more than happy to oblige a mother’s request.

“Everyone has the tradition of first day of school pictures, which I do,” Michelle said. “But, I always made sure I had first game of the season pictures, too.”

Short walks to school were only the beginning for the two seniors. As McNutt and Rosenbaum grew, those quick local commutes transformed into attending football and basketball games at the University of Illinois, food runs to Champaign, and even each other’s family vacations.

Of course, there was always time for general shenanigans.

“I’ve hit him in the head with a baseball bat probably like three times in our lives,” Rosenbaum said. “One time, it knocked off his fingernail. Another time, we were in his pool trying to dunk on his basketball hoop and I hit my eye and had to get stitches.”

Their relationship continued to flourish throughout youth football where confidence was never in short supply.

“In third grade, we thought we’d be really good because all of our friends were on the team,” Rosenbaum said. “We thought we would dominate because we played backyard football together, but we were terrible.”

Those early learning experiences led to a youth championship in seventh grade. Then, as McNutt and Rosenbaum entered high school, they started setting more goals, both individually and for the team.

“Freshman year, we wanted to get a varsity jersey,” Rosenbaum said. “We got that. Then, get all-conference; we got that, eventually. Now, (the goal) is a state title.”

While football remained a consistent bond, both McNutt and Rosenbaum have made a niche for each other within the Falcons’ football program.

As the leading rusher, McNutt carries the load offensively and is a key member of the defensive unit; whereas Rosenbaum anchors the middle of the offensive line and has handled the long-snapping duties since his freshman year.

“Our whole town is a football town,” McNutt said. “We just got into lifting and stuff, and that’s more for football than really any other sport.”

Linemen are usually thanked and mentioned as a group instead of individually like those players at the specialty positions like quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. But, that has never bothered Rosenbaum, who finds extra joy in paving the way for his best friend.

“It makes it more exciting, especially when we score,” he said.

McNutt and Rosenbaum take the field for their final season opener at GCMS when the Falcons kickoff against Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Friday at 7 p.m.