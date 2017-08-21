PBL head football coach Jeff Graham on GCMS: 'They're definitely fully-loaded'

PAXTON -- To say that Paxton-Buckley-Loda faces a tough test in its season opener might be an understatement.

The Panthers will face their Ford County rivals, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons, at 7 p.m. Friday.

"I would imagine, from everything that I've heard from people you can trust, there are expectations that this is a championship year for them," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. "They're obviously loaded in every aspect."

The Falcons return senior Mitch McNutt, who had 1,183 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns last year. Junior Jared Trantina had 585 rushing yards last year as well.

With 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior Nathan Garard taking over at quarterback for GCMS, Graham said his PBL defense will have to focus on more than just the Falcons' running game.

"They're definitely fully-loaded. That's for sure," Graham said. "There's really no other way to put it. You can't just load the box and try to stop McNutt. It'd be nice, but then they're going to throw the ball. You can't take everybody out of the box, or they'll just give it to McNutt or Trantina, or Garard can run the ball."

Juniors Bryce Barnes (6-foot-3) and Ryland Holt (6-foot-4) elected not to play last season to focus on basketball, but will play this year as wide receivers. Josh Bleich (6-foot-2) backed up graduated senior Sam Baillie at tight end.

"Garard can run the ball. He's got the receivers, too, and he has a heck of an arm, and he's got some guys who can go up and get the ball," Graham said. "They are fully-loaded."

The Panthers will try to stop GCMS with a defense that is returning some standouts of their own.

Senior Alex Pippin returns for his senior season on the defensive line.

Pippin was named to the Illinois Football Coaches Association Class 3A All-State Team after recording 50 tackles, including 14 for a loss of yards, and three sacks along with five forced fumbles en route to being selected to the all-Sangamon Valley Conference defensive team.

Dylan Polson returns to PBL for his senior season after being named to the all-SVC defensive team as a linebacker. Polson recorded 49 tackles, including six for a loss of yards, and one sack in 2016.

Brandon Scott recorded 29 1/2 tackles, including 4 1/2 for a loss of yards, and one sack en route to being selected as an all-SVC honorable mention. He returns for his senior season as well.

After recording 26 1/2 tackles, including 3 1/2 for a loss of yards, along with five interceptions and four forced fumbles in 2016, Will Pound was named as an all-SVC defensive special mention. Pound also returns for his senior season.

"We just have to execute defensively, know our assignments and take care of our own house. You can't put all your eggs in one basket with these guys. They have a multitude of weapons. You have to execute your defensive scheme properly, and that's all you can do."

Luke Freehill returns to GCMS's defense after recording 91 tackles in 2016, along with Connor Wahls, who had 65 tackles. Behind them, senior and returning starter Brooks Schmitt (two interceptions) will roam the center of the secondary at safety.

"Defensively, they're really loaded. Overall, they're fast," Graham said. "They have good speed to the ball. They get to the ball quickly. They're just a well-rounded football team."

Senior Keanan Crabb ran for 1,246 and 14 touchdowns last year. Fellow senior Jonathan Muller ran for 21 yards and caught four passes for 94 yards in last year's 21-14 win over GCMS.

"Our kids have worked all summer long up to this point. We just have to prepare for a little bit of everything with GCMS," Graham said. "I feel like that every part of their game is really good. There's not just one thing we have to focus on."

A welcome early test

It is the second straight year in which PBL will face GCMS in week one. In the previous four years, the Panthers faced the Falcons in week five.

"I love starting out with GCMS in week one. I know a lot of people might not," Graham said. "A lot of people like it in midseason, or even years ago, when we used to do it at the end of the year, too. That's exciting, too, but as good as a football team and program they are, it really helps us out and gauges us for where we are at and what we need to work on as we enter the season."

Prior to 2012, PBL and GCMS met on week one each year from 2006-11.

"It's really a good week-one (matchup) for us so that we can kind of gauge where we're at and the areas where we need to improve," Graham said. "In week one, you just want to improve. Win or lose, you want to get better from week one. You can talk to every coach in the state, and that's what they always say. It's a big week for everyone."

The Panthers made the playoffs in each of the past three years, including 9-2 campaigns in 2015 and 2016. In each of those years, they played in week one against an opponent that would win at least seven games.

"In my opinion, I think it's a great first week for us, win or lose, because it allows us to see things that we don't see practicing together," Graham said. "I would rather have that powerhouse in that first game of the season. That cannot be anything but good for us to play a powerhouse in that first game of the season."

A storied, and (somewhat) friendly, rivalry

Friday's game will be the 122nd time, according to the Ford County Record's count, that Paxton/PBL and Gibson City/GCMS will meet. The two teams are at .500 with a 60-60-1 through their previous 121 encounters.

"It's a big rivalry, and it means a lot, especially to the people who have been around for a long time," Graham said. "There's one thing people from Gibson City care about -- it's Paxton or PBL. There's one thing people from Paxton focus on -- it's Gibson City or GCMS."

Since 2006, PBL and GCMS played in different conferences as the Falcons joined the Heart of Illinois Conference.

After they both played in the Wauseca Conference and SVC, the conference was divided into two divisions in 1997 as PBL played in the SVC Red Division and GCMS played in the SVC White Division.

From 1997-05, PBL and GCMS played in either the SVC, the Sangamon Illini Conference or Sangamon Illini Alliance, with the two teams playing in separate division.

"I remember growing up the way it used to be. We play in separate conferences. This is a week-one matchup. Whatever happens this week, we have to move on into our schedules and into our conferences as well," Graham said.

"By no means am I downplaying this game. It's a very important game for both teams, and the rivalry is still there. If someone were to say that it's not, they're wrong, but I do think it's a little different than it was 20-30 years ago. It's just a lot of fun."

GCMS head coach Mike Allen, who is in his 17th year as the Falcons’ head coach and is a Paxton High School graduate, is 10-6 against PBL while Graham, who is in his 11th year as the Panthers’ head coach and a former teammate of Allen’s, is 5-5 against GCMS.

"I have a lot of respect for coach Allen and his program," Graham said. "He's just done a wonderful job there and has really built a wonderful program. The community's excited about their program, and he just does a wonderful job. He's just a really good guy. He's done great things there."