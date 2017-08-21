PBL Youth Football Seniors improve to 2-0 with win over Watseka

PBL's Will Henry, right, breaks a tackle on a run during Saturday's Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Watseka.

WATSEKA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Seniors traveled to Watseka on Saturday and came home victorious, winning 20-6.

With the win, the Panthers improved their record to 2-0.

"We played a good team game today," PBL Seniors head coach Jim Hobson said. "We were clicking on both sides of the ball and special teams. To be successful, this is the type of performance we have to have week after week."

The Panthers opened the first quarter with a Will Henry touchdown run, followed by a Cory Degarmo 2-point kick, giving them an 8-0 lead. After the defense forced a Watseka punt, the Panthers were able to find the end zone a second time via a Mason Bruns touchdown pass to Degarmo, extending PBL's lead to 14-0.

A missed defensive assignment allowed a Watseka run to find the end zone before the half, making the score 14-6 at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Panther offense was able to add an insurance touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it a 20-8 final score.

For the Panthers, Bruns completed 5-of-7 passes and accounted for one touchdown pass. The Panther defense forced three turnovers, including a blocked punt by Oran Velara, and interceptions by Robert Blackburn and Degarmo.

The Panthers' home opener will be played at 5 p.m. Saturday against Iroquois West.

"We knew we had some work to do offensively this week, and my hat's off to the kids. They improved and responded well," Hobson said. "Offensively we are not where I want us to be yet, but we are getting better each day. Our line play is going to lead us all year, and we have a few kinks to work out, but once the kids completely understand the blocking scheme and gain confidence, we will see the desired results.

"Defense continues to be our strength right now, and we will rely on them to continue their dominance throughout the season."

The PBL Mighty Mites also improved to 2-0 with a 25-0 victory while the Juniors fell to 0-2 with a 19-13 loss.