So-called experts predict outcomes for Week 1 football games

Week 1

Aug. 25

Bloomington Central at Pontiac, 7 p.m.

Illinois Valley Central at Unity, 7 p.m.

Monticello at Olympia, 7 p.m.

Rantoul at Prairie Central, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas More at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.

PBL at GCMS, 7 p.m.

Fisher at Metro East Lutheran, 7 p.m.

VGH vs. Clinton, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Iroquois West, 7 p.m.

Tuscola vs. Clifton Central, 7 p.m.

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction

BCC

Unity

Monticello

Prairie Central

St. Joseph-Ogden

PBL

Fisher

Villa Grove

Oakwood

Tuscola

PBL has a quick start out of the gate, upsetting the better-ranked GCMS.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record

Bloomington Central Catholic Unity Monticello Prairie Central St. Joseph-Ogden PBL Fisher Villa Grove/Heritage Oakwood Tuscola My instinct is leaning toward GCMS, but my instinct has let me down in each of the last three years when it comes to this Ford County rivalry game. It should be a good game between two teams that should at least make the playoffs this year. Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette

BCC

Unity

Monticello

Prairie Central

SJO

GCMS

Fisher

Clinton

Oakwood

Tuscola

Where did the summer go, you say? By the time halftime hits, though, on the first Friday night of the season, that sentiment will be long gone. Especially once fans see how competitive the new Illini Prairie Conference should be.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press

BCC

Unity

Monticello

Prairie Central

SJO

GCMS

Fisher

VGH

Oakwood

Tuscola

Rantoul and Fisher are in similar situations of trying to rebuild. Both programs are doing good things and optimism is high for the Bunnies. Rantoul is laying the foundation under first-year HC Tom Hess, and the positive vibes are a 180-degree turnaround from what it has been the past four years.

Christine Walsh, The County Star

BCC

Unity

Monticello

Prairie Central

STM

PBL

Fisher

Clinton

Oakwood

Tuscola

Unity’s athletic O-line will propel them to their first win of the season over their new conference foes, the Grey Ghosts.

Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader

BCC

Unity

Monticello

Prairie Central

SJO

PBL

Fisher

VGH

Oakwood

Tuscola

Despite being in a brand new conference St. Joseph-Ogden is kicking off its football season with old rival St. Thomas More. The Spartans are going to start the season off right with a big win.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette

BCC

Unity

Monticello

Prairie Central

SJO

GCMS

Fisher

Clinton

Oakwood

Tuscola

Say goodbye to the Corn Belt and Okaw Valley. The Illini Prairie Conference kicks off its first season with a full slate of games the first week of the season (courtesy of its 10-member, closed conference status). The winners, of course, get a head start on the inaugural conference title.