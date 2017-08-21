So-called experts predict outcomes for Week 1 football games

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
BCC
Unity
Monticello
Prairie Central
SJO
GCMS
Fisher
Clinton
Oakwood
Tuscola
Where did the summer go, you say? By the time halftime hits, though, on the first Friday night of the season, that sentiment will be long gone. Especially once fans see how competitive the new Illini Prairie Conference should be.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press
BCC
Unity
Monticello
Prairie Central
SJO
GCMS
Fisher
VGH
Oakwood
Tuscola
Rantoul and Fisher are in similar situations of trying to rebuild. Both programs are doing good things and optimism is high for the Bunnies. Rantoul is laying the foundation under first-year HC Tom Hess, and the positive vibes are a 180-degree turnaround from what it has been the past four years.
Christine Walsh, The County Star
BCC
Unity
Monticello
Prairie Central
STM
PBL
Fisher
Clinton
Oakwood
Tuscola
Unity’s athletic O-line will propel them to their first win of the season over their new conference foes, the Grey Ghosts.
Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader
BCC
Unity
Monticello
Prairie Central
SJO
PBL
Fisher
VGH
Oakwood
Tuscola
Despite being in a brand new conference St. Joseph-Ogden is kicking off its football season with old rival St. Thomas More. The Spartans are going to start the season off right with a big win.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette
BCC
Unity
Monticello
Prairie Central
SJO
GCMS
Fisher
Clinton
Oakwood
Tuscola
Say goodbye to the Corn Belt and Okaw Valley. The Illini Prairie Conference kicks off its first season with a full slate of games the first week of the season (courtesy of its 10-member, closed conference status). The winners, of course, get a head start on the inaugural conference title.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.