GCMS Youth Football Seniors improve to 2-0 with win over Iroquois West

Tue, 08/22/2017 - 1:17am | The Ford County Record
GILMAN -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Seniors team defeated Iroquois West 30-16 on Saturday.
 
Aiden Laughery ran for a touchdown, caught two scoring passes from Kellen Deschepper and ran back a punt for another touchdown. 
 
The defense was led by Marcus Miguel, Zander Wier and Awstace Grauer. At 5 p.m. Saturday, the Falcons will be at home for the first time this season for a game against Dwight. 
