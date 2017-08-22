GCMS Youth Football Seniors improve to 2-0 with win over Iroquois West

GILMAN -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Seniors team defeated Iroquois West 30-16 on Saturday.

Aiden Laughery ran for a touchdown, caught two scoring passes from Kellen Deschepper and ran back a punt for another touchdown.

The defense was led by Marcus Miguel, Zander Wier and Awstace Grauer. At 5 p.m. Saturday, the Falcons will be at home for the first time this season for a game against Dwight.