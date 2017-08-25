Long touchdown runs by Mitch McNutt lead GCMS football to 39-7 win over PBL

GCMS takes the field for their home opener. Gibson City Melvin Sibley Football vs Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Friday, August 25, 2017 at GCMS High School.

GIBSON CITY -- In the second quarter of Friday's game against Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Mitch McNutt combined to rush for 152 yards on three touchdowns that erased a 7-6 deficit for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley en route to a 39-7 victory.

He finished the game with 206 yards, including a fourth touchdown run in the third quarter, on 15 carries.

"Our line was a real monster tonight," McNutt said. "The outside was wide open. (Backs Jared Trantina and Brooks Schmitt), I thought, blocked their best game, including last year."

A 31-yard scoring scamper by McNutt gave GCMS a 12-7 lead with 8:14 left in the quarter. After Jared Trantina recovered a Keanan Crabb fumble for the Falcons' defense, McNutt ran for a 56-yard run with 2:26 remaining in the first half.

McNutt's third touchdown run of the first quarter – 65 yards – extended GCMS's lead to 25-7 with 1:11 left in the half.

"McNutt's a good, strong runner," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. "We knew the key to this game for us was to stop him, and we didn't. Their offensive line did an outstanding job. We looked good in the first quarter, but then the floodgates opened."

Trantina ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 6:05 left in the first quarter, one play after quarterback Nathan Garard found Ryland Holt for a 33-yard pass connection on fourth-and-17.

Garard finished the game completing 4-of-6 pass attempts for 78 yards while Holt caught two passes for 54 yards.

After PBL's Alex Pippin tackled McNutt for a loss of yards on fourth-and-2 on the Falcons' ensuing possession, the Panthers took the lead via a 49-yard touchdown pass from Will Pound to Mason Ecker on a slant route with 15 seconds left in the first quarter.

"We were in great position. You can't fault (our defensive backs) for that," GCMS head coach Mike Allen said. "They did a nice job (of mixing up the routes), and that put our guys in a position to where we had to honor the fade."