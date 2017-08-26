Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Football

PBL freshman football goes 4-0 in Salt Fork Jamboree

Sat, 08/26/2017 - 8:44pm | The Ford County Record
CATLIN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman football team went 4-0 in Saturday's Salt Fork Jamboree.
 
The Panthers defeated Oakwood 22-0, Salt Fork 21-0 and Westville 20-0 before a meeting of two unbeatens between PBL and Tuscola, which the Panthers won 20-8. 
