Ryan's View: Second-quarter run keys GCMS football's win over PBL

GIBSON CITY -- It was not until the second quarter, but Mitch McNutt was able put his signature on Friday night’s 39-7 season-opening win over PBL.

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior rusher racked up 206 yards and four scores, including three long touchdown runs in the second frame, to propel the Falcons to the victory over their Ford County rivals.

“Our line(men) were real monsters tonight,” McNutt said. “The (outside) was wide open, and Jared (Trantina) and Brooks (Schmitt) blocked their best game, including last year. All credit to them.”

The second-quarter success was a sharp contrast to the game’s first 12 minutes. GCMS was stuffed on two 4th-and-short conversion attempts. On the first, McNutt’s inside run was stopped on 4th-and-2. Then, junior fullback Jared Trantina was stood up at the line of scrimmage on a 4th-and-1 dive call.

“I had confidence in the team and offensive linemen, and I still do,” Falcons coach Mike Allen said about the failed conversions. “Hats off to PBL; they made some good plays. Next time, I’ll maybe bounce it to the outside. On 4th-and-1, they’re going to come blitzing up the middle. That was a mistake on my part.”

On the other side of the ball, the GCMS defense did its part to keep PBL from making the Falcons offense pay too dearly for those missteps.

Senior linebackers Luke Freehill (14 tackles) and Connor Wahls (eight tackles) and the other defenders held the Panthers to 100 yards on 40 carries and only three yards per carry in the first quarter.

“In a normal situation, when you don’t have a defense to support you on the other end of it, when you get stopped on fourth down, you get more frustrated and break down more as a team,” Freehill said. “But, when you know your defense is going to be there, you can take more chances because you know your defense is going to stop them. You can wait and trust the process a little more.”

The Panthers were able to take advantage of one of the failed conversions to take a 7-6 lead when Will Pound connected with Mason Ecker for a 42-yard pass play.

During PBL’s previous series, GCMS junior cornerback Lance Livingston was put in a jump ball situation with Austin Gooden on a fade route. Gooden won the fight for the ball that allowed the Panthers to convert on 3rd-and-16.

Then, on the touchdown, Ecker sliced through the middle of the Falcons defense on a slant route in front of junior Lane Short.

“They were in great position; you can’t fault them for that,” Allen said. “They need to just go up and be more aggressive and turn a little quicker, but that’s stuff we can fix with drill work. (PBL) did a nice job (mixing up routes), kept those guys where they had to honor the fade, and they were able to throw the slant. We can take the slant because it’s in front of us, as long as we make the tackle.”

Livingston and Short, both first-year starters at cornerback, did not appear to let the early adversity affect them as the game progressed. Freehill, the defensive captain, said their ability to keep their heads up after giving up those big plays had a lot to do with the Falcons defense settling in for the remainder of the game.

“You can’t dwell on what just happened; you have to focus on the next play,” Freehill said. “If you’re focused on what happened a play ago, you will give up another play. Then, you never get out of that cycle.”

With the defense doing its job, the process Freehill previously mentioned was able to launch the offense in the second quarter.

On McNutt’s first scoring run (31 yards), he made sophomore Drake Schrodt miss a tackle and was off to the races. McNutt’s second big run was propelled by junior Hayden Workman, who provided a kick-out block to break McNutt free for a 56-yard touchdown. Then, on McNutt’s third big score of the quarter, he patiently waited for the blocks to develop and cruised 65 yards to paydirt.

NEW QUARTERBACK

Junior Nathan Garard completed 4-of-6 passes for 78 yards in his first game under center. His first completion was an important one that led to the game’s first score.

On 4th-and-17 inside PBL territory, Garard threw a fade to Ryland Holt. The 6-4 junior came down with the ball on the Panthers 1-yard line, and Trantina bowled into the end zone on the following play.

LATE WORK

Sophomore Daniel Jones gained 50 yards on only seven carries in relief of McNutt. While the offense struggled on its first two offensive series after McNutt was pulled, going 3-and-out both times, Jones burst through a hole and scampered 36 yards on the Falcons final drive to put an exclamation point on the season-opening win.

“We had guys on the second team, third team in there at the end of the game on offense and defense, and (PBL) had a lot of their starters in there,” Allen said. “Our kids played well, and that’s just a compliment to how hard they’ve worked in the weight room, how hard they’ve worked in practice.”