GCMS Youth Football Seniors win 30-0 over Dwight

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Seniors team won 30-0 in its game against Dwight on Saturday.

Aiden Laughery started the scoring with a 33-yard touchdown run, Braylen Kean had a 5-yard touchdown reception, Laughery scored again on a 49-yard run and Zander Wier capped the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run.

Aiden Laughery also made three extra-point kicks for the Falcons (3-0). Mason Kutemeier "led an offensive line that paved the way for the Falcons' running attack," GCMS head coach Justin Kean said.

The strong defensive effort was led by Braylen Kean, Jacob Rutledge, Marcus Miguel, Parker Chase, Brandon Mueller and Awstace Grauer, who all had tackles for loss. Miguel recovered a Dwight fumble for GCMS as well.