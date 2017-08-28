PAXTON -- Zimmerman Field will host a football game on Friday between two teams with a combined record of 19-3 last year.

Westville goes into Friday's game against Paxton-Buckley-Loda with a 1-0 record after winning 53-6 in week one over Oblong. PBL, meanwhile, looks to get into the win column after losing 39-7 to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in its season opener.

"I see Friday night's game as a good football game. You've got two competitive teams that want to win," Westville head coach Guy Goodlove said. "Certainly, PBL wants to get one in the win column after getting beat up against a great GCMS team, and we'd like to keep our streak going. I think you're going to see a good high school football game on Friday."

With its loss to GCMS, PBL equaled its loss total from each of the past two seasons.

"No one likes to lose, but I'm excited just from seeing the reaction of the kids on Saturday morning, wanting to get back to work. Everybody knows that we have a lot of work to do," PBL head coach Jeff Graham. "We found out a lot of things with film. We're excited about moving forward."

When the two teams met last year in Westville, the Tigers defeated the PBL Panthers 24-22 as now-senior quarterback Duncan Hathaway completed a game-winning touchdown pass to graduated senior Kendall Jefferson with eight seconds remaining.

After that loss, PBL won eight straight games, including a 50-2 victory in the first round of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs against Aledo Mercer County.

"People have heard me say this a hundred times -- you always find out the character of someone when you lose. We're going to find out what kind of character we have and how we handle adversity," Graham said. "That's an important thing in life. We will prepare this week and mix some things around a little bit and see what happens."

In 2015, the Panthers' only regular-season loss -- via 51-0 score to GCMS -- was followed by four regular-season victories and a playoff win.

Prior to last Friday's loss to the Falcons -- a team ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press' 2A preseason poll -- PBL's last season-opening loss was in 2014, when the Panthers responded to a 27-7 loss to a St. Joseph-Ogden that would finish 10-2 with a 21-20 overtime victory over Bismarck-Henning -- which would also finish its season with a 10-2 record -- en route to their first playoff appearance since 2006.

"Obviously, anytime you lose at something, you have two choices -- you can pout and feel sorry for yourself or you can get back after it, strap your boots on and get after it. So far, in the last couple of years, our kids have been able to do that. We'll see what happens. I'm not even talking about winning or losing. I'm talking about playing hard and maintaining a good attitude," Graham said.

"Sometimes, if you lose, the other choice is not to have a good attitude, feel sorry for yourself and point fingers. We have not seen that in the last couple of years, which is great, and I don't think we'll see it here. On Saturday, our kids had a good attitude. They were ready to get back to work. We're excited. We're going to get after it this week, prepare for Westville and see what happens."

Despite its loss to GCMS, Goodlove said he knows PBL will be a challenge.

"We're going to have to play extremely well to be able to compete with them," Goodlove said. "I know they lost quite a bit from last year's playoff team, but the guys who are returning were exceptional last week.

"Although they got beat, they do a lot of things well. I just think it's one of those years (for GCMS). PBL is a very good team. It's going to take everything we can do to compete with them."

***

Despite his team's win over Oblong, Goodlove said his team has room for improvement.

"Our goal for the year is to get better every day. Oblong's a smaller school than us. I think Oblong will be a very good team in their own conference. We did some things well. We also did things we need to improve on," Goodlove said.

I think PBL's going to be a great measuring stick on where we are as a football team. If we make the same mistakes that we made last Friday against Oblong, it'll be a long evening for us (against PBL). We've got some things that we need to correct this week, and hopefully, we'll get that done."

Jefferson, who caught two passes for 26 yards last year against PBL, is one of eight Westville offensive players lost to graduation. LaDavion Severado, who rushed 18 times for 51 yards and caught one pass for 15 yards, is gone due to graduation as well.

The Tigers, according to Goodlove, also lost nine players on defense.

"We're really in a rebuilding stage. Most of the players from last year's group started since they were sophomores, and a few of them started when they were freshmen," Goodlove said.

"The difference between last year and this year is how they relate to experience. A lot of our guys are still learning how to play on Friday night -- the intensity and the level of urgency you need to play with. We've got playmakers."

One of the players back on the team is senior Cameron Nicholas, who ran for 174 yards on 16 carries last year against PBL.

"He really tore us up last year," Graham said. "He's just a good, strong, hard runner."

Hathaway, who finished last year's game against the Panthers completing 11-of-23 passes for 156 yards, is back for his senior season as well. Tylan Stricklett also returns for his senior season after catching two passes for 32 yards against PBL.

"(Hathaway) is one heck of a competitor and a really good football player," Graham said. "They'll run right at you, and if you try to stack the box on them, they can throw the ball.

"They're just a very fundamentally-sound football team. They don't run any tricky stuff or anything. It's just smash-mouth football, and they're very physical. Their line comes off the ball very well."

Running back/linebackers Gaige Wright and Owen Mariage-Tucker return for their senior years as well.

"All their skill position players are seniors," Graham said. "They have a couple of linemen who are back as seniors. They might have lost some people, but I sure don't know who because they're a senior-dominated team. They're very physical and they come right at you.

Despite some changes to the starting lineup, Graham said he did not notice too many changes in Westville's game plan from last year.

"They are big and physical. I'm sure they'll do some different things from week one to week two, but base-wise, I think they do a lot of the same stuff. Coach Goodlove's been there for quite a while," Graham said.

"I did notice that he tried to spread his receivers out a little bit against Oblong, but other than that, I think they run the base stuff that they've always ran, and they do it well. They execute really well. They don't make mistakes. Every single one of those guys are seniors. They've been around. They don't make mistakes. They're a good team."

The Panthers also lost a few seniors, including Andrew Zenner, who set a single-game school record with 11 receptions last year against Westville, and Dalton Coplea, who passed for 211 yards against Westville.

However, PBL returns Keanan Crabb, who rushed for 105 yards on 17 carries last year against Westville.

"I think he's one of the better running backs in the area," Goodlove said. "He gave us fits last year. He'll be a handful. Their two receivers are very good."

While PBL graduated receivers Zenner and Cole Eshleman, junior Austin Gooden has made a name for himself, according to Goodlove.

"Anything he touches, he tends to catch," Goodlove said. "He's a big playmaker, so we're going to be very concerned with him."

Defensively, Alex Pippin returns for his senior season. The 6-0, 275-pound Pippin recorded 9 1/2 tackles, including three for a loss of yards, against Westville en route to being selected for the Illinois Football Coaches Association Class 3A All-State Team.

"PIppin is a monster," Goodlove said. "He's one of the better defensive players we'll see this year. He's hard to block and always around the ball. They graduated lot of people, but they've got other guys who are more than capable of stepping up and playing varsity football."

***

PBL junior Mason Ecker -- who scored his team's only touchdown against GCMS via a 49-yard pass from senior quarterback Will Pound -- was sidelined with an injury during last Friday's game.

He and senior lineman Dane Polson, who also went down with an injury last Friday, were evaluated on Saturday.

"Mason should be good to do," Graham said." He was feeling really good today. "We'll see day-by-day how (Dane's) doing."

Senior Jonathan Muller, who rushed for 41 yards on 15 carries last year against the Tigers, was inactive last Friday against GCMS. He will be back for the Westville game.

"We hope to have a full roster back as we enter into practice this week and prepare for Westville," Graham said.

If the 5-foot-9, 225-pound Polson is able to play, he will take part in what Goodlove will be one of the big keys to the game.

Westville has three senior linemen -- 6-foot-0, 265-pound Tyler Carnaghi, 6-foot-3, 230-pound Brandt Williamson and 5-foot-9, 205-pound Danny Neubig -- who weigh above 200 pounds.

The Panthers have -- along with Pippin and Polson -- 6-foot-1, 260-pound junior Jake Rich, 5-foot-10, 250-pound Brandon Scott and 6-foot-2, 260-pound Austin Potter, among others, on their line.

"This game Friday night is going to come down to who controls the line of scrimmage and what side of the ball you're playing on. If PBL plays on our side of the ball, then we're in for a long night. That's our main concern," Goodlove said.

"They're a little bigger than we are up front. In order for us to compete in this ballgame, we're just going to have to show some toughness. Hopefully, we've got a little bit of that in us. If we don't, they could get on top of us early, and it could be a long night."