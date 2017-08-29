Week 2 football predictions from the so-called experts

Week 2

Sept. 1

Monticello (1-0) at Illinois Valley Central (0-1), 7 p.m.

Olympia (0-1) at St. Thomas More (0-1), 7 p.m.

Pontiac (0-1) at Unity (1-0), 7 p.m.

Prairie Central (1-0) at Bloomington Central Catholic (1-0), 7 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden (1-0) at Rantoul (0-1), 7 p.m.

PBL (0-1) vs. Westville (1-0), 7 p.m.

Fisher (1-0) at GCMS (1-0), 7 p.m.

Oakwood (1-0) vs. Pawnee (0-1), 7 p.m.

VGH (1-0) at Tuscola (1-0), 7 p.m.

ALAH (0-1) at Palestine (0-1), 7 p.m.

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (9-1)

Monticello

STM

Unity

BCC

SJ-O

PBL

GCMS

Oakwood

Tuscola

Palestine

Coming off a terrible first-game loss, they regroup, get it together and come out with a victory. GCMS continues its winning ways as it proves to be a powerhouse.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (9-1)

Monticello

St. Thomas More

Unity

BCC

St. Joseph-Ogden

PBL

GCMS

Oakwood

Tuscola

Palestine

I think I remember what happened the last time an 0-1 PBL team hosted a 1-0 Vermilion Valley Conference team in week two. For those who don't, PBL defeated Bismarck-Henning in overtime in 2014.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette

Monticello

STM

Unity

BCC

SJO

Westville

GCMS

Oakwood

Tuscola

ALAH

Dwight Colvin sure had a Friday night to remember in Week 1. The junior running back for St. Joseph-Ogden should keep it going in the

Spartans’ first road trip of the season when SJO visits Bill Walsh Field in Rantoul.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (10-0)

Monticello

STM

Unity

BCC

SJO

PBL

GCMS

Pawnee

Tuscola

ALAH

Several Illini Prairie Conference matchups in this week’s picks. I’ve got Unity and Monticello duking it out for the title, with the Rockets going 9-0 and Monticello at 8-1. I have both beating BCC.

Christine Walsh, The County Star (8-2)

Monticello

STM

Unity

BCC

SJO

PBL

GCMS

Oakwood

Tuscola

ALAH

Coming off a season-opening loss to Unity, the Grey Ghosts of Illinois Valley Central will suffer an even worse defeat at the hands of Monticello.

Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (9-1)

Monticello

STM

Unity

BCC

SJO

Westville

GCMS

Oakwood

VGH

ALAH

Villa Grove/ Heritage had a big win over Clinton in Week 1. A win over Tuscola would be huge in Week 2.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (9-1)

Monticello

STM

Unity

BCC

SJO

Westville

GCMS

Oakwood

Tuscola

ALAH

Oakwood went five seasons without a playoff berth before getting in last fall in Wade DeVries’ first season as coach. The way this year’s schedule sets up, including another win this week, should see the Comets reach the postseason again.