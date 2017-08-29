Week 2 football predictions from the so-called experts

Week 2
Sept. 1
Monticello (1-0) at Illinois Valley Central (0-1), 7 p.m.
Olympia (0-1) at St. Thomas More (0-1), 7 p.m.
Pontiac (0-1) at Unity (1-0), 7 p.m.
Prairie Central (1-0) at Bloomington Central Catholic (1-0), 7 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden (1-0) at Rantoul (0-1), 7 p.m.
PBL (0-1) vs. Westville (1-0), 7 p.m.
Fisher (1-0) at GCMS (1-0), 7 p.m.
Oakwood (1-0) vs. Pawnee (0-1), 7 p.m.
VGH (1-0) at Tuscola (1-0), 7 p.m.
ALAH (0-1) at Palestine (0-1), 7 p.m.
Monticello
STM
Unity
BCC
SJ-O
PBL
GCMS
Oakwood
Tuscola
Palestine
Coming off a terrible first-game loss, they regroup, get it together and come out with a victory. GCMS continues its winning ways as it proves to be a powerhouse.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (9-1)
Monticello
St. Thomas More
Unity
BCC
St. Joseph-Ogden
PBL
GCMS
Oakwood
Tuscola
Palestine
I think I remember what happened the last time an 0-1 PBL team hosted a 1-0 Vermilion Valley Conference team in week two. For those who don't, PBL defeated Bismarck-Henning in overtime in 2014.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette
Monticello
STM
Unity
BCC
SJO
Westville
GCMS
Oakwood
Tuscola
ALAH
Dwight Colvin sure had a Friday night to remember in Week 1. The junior running back for St. Joseph-Ogden should keep it going in the
Spartans’ first road trip of the season when SJO visits Bill Walsh Field in Rantoul.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (10-0)
Monticello
STM
Unity
BCC
SJO
PBL
GCMS
Pawnee
Tuscola
ALAH
Several Illini Prairie Conference matchups in this week’s picks. I’ve got Unity and Monticello duking it out for the title, with the Rockets going 9-0 and Monticello at 8-1. I have both beating BCC.
Christine Walsh, The County Star (8-2)
Monticello
STM
Unity
BCC
SJO
PBL
GCMS
Oakwood
Tuscola
ALAH
Coming off a season-opening loss to Unity, the Grey Ghosts of Illinois Valley Central will suffer an even worse defeat at the hands of Monticello.
Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (9-1)
Monticello
STM
Unity
BCC
SJO
Westville
GCMS
Oakwood
VGH
ALAH
Villa Grove/ Heritage had a big win over Clinton in Week 1. A win over Tuscola would be huge in Week 2.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (9-1)
Monticello
STM
Unity
BCC
SJO
Westville
GCMS
Oakwood
Tuscola
ALAH
Oakwood went five seasons without a playoff berth before getting in last fall in Wade DeVries’ first season as coach. The way this year’s schedule sets up, including another win this week, should see the Comets reach the postseason again.
