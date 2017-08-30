GCMS JV football team defeats PBL 28-26

PBL’s Trevor Masterson fights for extra yards as he scampers during Tuesday’s junior varsity football game against GCMS.

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior varsity football team defeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda 28-26 on Tuesday.

The game was originally scheduled for Monday, but was postponed due to weather.

The host Falcons ended the first quarter with a 14-12 lead. With 3:10 left in the second quarter, they led 22-18.

GCMS extended their lead to 28-18 before PBL scored a touchdown with less than a minute remaining. The Panthers tried an onside kick, but the Falcons recovered to clinch the game.