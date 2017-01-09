Week 2 football: GCMS 42, Fisher 6

GIBSON CITY — En route to its 42-6 win over Fisher on Friday, GCMS bolted out of the gate on the back of Jared Trantina’s 66-yard opening kickoff return.

Technically, after the initial kickoff dribbled out of bounds, it was the re-kick that the junior running back took to the end zone.

“I knew they were going to come back to that,” said Trantina, who lines up in front of returners Mitch McNutt and Brooks Schmitt. “We’ve been watching their film, and they’ve been kicking it short.”

After a fumble on their next possession, Falcons quarterback Nathan Garard connected with Ryland Holt for a 10-yard touchdown on third down to extend the lead to 14-0.

On Fisher’s next series, quarterback Kade Thomas’ option toss was off the mark, and GCMS linebacker Luke Freehill scooped up the ball and rumbled 42 yards to the end zone.

“I have to make sure I get the quarterback from the inside,” Freehill said about defending the option. “I think our outside linebackers — Jared on that play — did a great job.”

McNutt, who scored four times in Week 1, joined in the action by finding paydirt twice before halftime to send the Falcons into the locker room up 35-0. The senior needed only 10 carries to eclipse 100 yards in the game.

Defensively, GCMS held Fisher to 86 total yards in the game (three in the first half). Josh Bleich led the way with nine tackles and a sack.

Fisher’s Jaden Jones-Watkins scored on a six-yard run in the fourth quarter to put the Bunnies on the board.

GCMS 42, Fisher 6

Fisher 0 0 0 6 —6

GCMS 21 14 7 —42

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

GCMS — Trantina 66 kickoff return (B. Freehill kick)

GCMS — Holt 10 pass from Garard (B. Freehill kick)

GCMS — L. Freehill 32 interception return (B. Freehill kick)

GCMS — McNutt 1 run (B. Freehill kick)

GCMS — McNutt 36 run (B. Freehill kick)

GCMS — Schmitt 12 run (B. Freehill kick)

F — Jones-Watkins 5 run (conversion fail)