Week 2 football: Westville 22, PBL 16

PBL’s Alex Pippin (78) makes a tackle in the end zone for a safety during Friday’s game against Westville.

PAXTON — For the first time since 2009, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School football team has an 0-2 record.

With a 22-16 loss to Westville on Friday -- the same team that handed PBL its only regular-season loss last year -- the Panthers doubled their loss total from each of the last two regular seasons. It also marked the first time since 2014 -- a season in which the Panthers made the playoffs with a 5-4 regular-season record -- that PBL lost two consecutive games.

“We didn't get it done," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. "It's just not fun to lose.”

Meanwhile, the Tigers (2-0) picked up where they left off from last year, when they went 10-1 after an undefeated regular season.

“After you lose 17 starters and come out and start the season 2-0, you couldn't ask for anything more," Westville head coach Guy Goodlove said.

***

Just like in last year's matchup between the two teams, Westville rallied back from a fourth-quarter deficit as Tylan Stricklett was there to make a play for the Tigers.

With his team trailing 16-14 and facing a third-and-8 in the fourth quarter, Stricklett received a 43-yard pass from Duncan Hathaway, who threw the ball over the head of PBL defensive back Keanan Crabb, that put the ball on the 7-yard line.

“That's a quarterback trusting his receiver to go up and make a play on the ball," Goodlove said. "I thought the PBL defensive back did a great job of covering him. Tylan just went up and made a play. He's a special athlete, and to be honest, we expect him to do that. When we needed a play to be made, Tylan was there, and Duncan was there.

“ I thought our offensive line was a little porous in the first half. We talked about that at halftime, and I thought they did a nice job of protecting Duncan in the second half.”

Three plays later, Cameron Nicholas scored the game-winning touchdown via a 3-yard run with 7:13 remaining.

According to Goodlove, Nicholas has been a varsity starter for the Tigers since he was a freshman and Stricklett has started since he as a sophomore.

“They understand what it takes to play at this level. It's been no surprise to us," Goodlove said. "They've been leaders in practice. They've picked the other guys up when they've struggled a little bit during practice.”

Stricklett's fourth-quarter catch was not his only one of the evening.

Westville started its opening possession on its own 15-yard line. Hathaway threw an incomplete pass and PBL's Brandon Scott and Alex Pippin recorded a tackle on Owen Mariage-Tucker for a 6-yard loss.

After a false-start penalty forced the Tigers to their own 9-yard line, Hathaway found Stricklett for a 91-yard touchdown pass with 10:57 left in the first quarter. Stricklett beat out PBL defensive back Keaton Krumwiede on a 1-on-1 jump ball on the right side on third-and-16 to give Westville a 7-0 lead.

On PBL's ensuing possession, Drake Schrodt caught a pass on third-and-7 to give the Panthers a first down on their own 44-yard line.

Four plays later, however, PBL tried a fake punt on fourth-and-5, but punter Jonathan Muller was tackled by Braiden Buhoveckey, giving Westville the ball on the Panthers' 46-yard line.

Hathaway found Mariage-Tucker for an 18-yard pass on second-and-6 to put the ball on the 25-yard line before Pippin recorded a tackle for a loss on the next play. Scott tackled Nicholas for another loss of yards.

Jake Rich rushed Hathaway into an incomplete pass on third-and-24 before the Tigers punted, giving PBL the ball on its own 8-yard line.

After Gaige Wright recovered a fumble by PBL's Keanan Crabb on the Panthers' 4-yard line, Cameron Nicholas extended the Tigers' lead to 14-0 with a 2-yard touchdown run.

"It was a surprise that we jumped out 14-0. We knew they'd come back," Goodlove said.

***

Two runs by Crabb totaling two yards and an incomplete pass from Will Pound intended for Austin Gooden -- that was broken up by Hathaway -- forced the Panthers to punt.

Westville took over on its own 42-yard line as Nicholas ran for 33 yards on the first play of the Tigers' drive. Four plays later, Mariage-Tucker ran for a first down on fourth-and-3 to PBL's 13-yard line.

Westville turned the ball over two plays later, however, as Pippin recovered a Hathaway fumble on the 13-yard line with 2:05 remaining in the first quarter.

From there, the Panthers went on a 17-play, 87-yard drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Will Pound with 8:52 left in the second quarter.

After two runs by Crabb totaled three yards to set up a third-and-7, Pound found Muller between the hashmarks for a 23-yard pass.

Four plays later, Pound ran for a first down on fourth-and-2. After another run by Pound compiled seven yards, Crabb had a touchdown run called back due to a block-in-the-back penalty.

Two plays later, Muller caught a pass to put the ball on the Tigers' 25-yard line. On second-and-11, Crabb ran for 11 yards to the 15-yard line.

Pound ran for four yards on first down before Crabb scampered for five more yards to set up a third-and-1, on which Crabb ran for a first down to the 3-yard line to set up Pound's scoring run.

After Westville was forced to a three-and-out, Schrodt ran from PBL's own 40-yard line to Westville's 47-yard line on the first play of the Panthers' next possession. After two incomplete passes and a 4-yard run by Pound, however, PBL was forced to punt, giving Westville the ball on its own 32-yard line.

On third-and-9, Stricklett caught a pass to move the ball to midfield. Three plays later, a pass to Wright was called back due to a holding penalty, eventually forcing the Tigers to punt.

At the end of a seven-play, 68-yard drive that started with 3:15 left in the second quarter, Pound tied the game at 14-14 with a 5-yard scoring run with 1:11 remaining in the first half.

On the second play of the drive, Crabb ran for a first down on second-and-8 to the Westville 46-yard line. Crabb then ran for 37 yards on the next play to put the ball on the 9-yard line.

Schrodt ran for two yards on first-and-goal before Westville -- with no timeouts remaining -- was called for an illegal-substitution penalty. Two runs by Crabb each resulted in a loss of yards before Pound scored his 5-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal.

***

With 5:51 left in the third quarter, Pippin tackled Nicholas in the end zone for a safety to give the Panthers a 16-14 lead.

“Defensively, I felt like our front six guys whom we had in the box just played a terrific, hard-hitting game," Graham said. "I felt like they were just getting after it, but in the game of football, it's got to be the whole package. You have to be tough everywhere and take care of your house. Just when we get them in a hole, then we'd (give up) a big play.”

The third quarter was a defensive struggle as PBL outscored Westville 2-0.

After a second-and-9 pass to Muller went for 17 yards to put the ball on Westville's 39-yard line on PBL's opening possession of the second half, Crabb ran for a loss of one yard, Bryce Rivers sacked Pound on second-and-111 and Gooden dropped a pass on third-and-16, forcing the Panthers to punt.

Westville took over on its own 11-yard line. A 24-yard run by Wright on second-and-6 put the ball on the Tigers' own 39-yard line. Two plays later, Hathaway found Stricklett on second-and-13 to put the ball on PBL's 49-yard line.

After Jaxson Coplea deflected a Hathaway pass on first down and Pippin tackled Wright for no gain, Kris Hewerdine intercepted a Hathaway pass and returned the pick 24 yards to Westville's 39-yard line.

The Panthers' offense went three-and-out, but Muller's punt was fielded by Crabb on Westville's 2-yard line to set up Pippin for his two-point tackle.

“I thought when they scored the safety on us, we lowered our heads a little bit," Goodlove said. "The coaches did a great job of picking everybody up. We battled, and we made plays when we needed to make plays. We were facing adversity, but we didn't gripe, moan or point fingers. We worked together as a team and figured it out. That's a good sign.”

Dylan Polson made a fair catch on Westville's 46-yard line on the Tigers' ensuing free kick. The Panthers went three-and-out, however, and a horse-collar penalty moved the ball to Westville's 30-yard line.

Dalton Rolinitis caught a pass on second-and-12 that moved the chains. Three plays later, Nicholas ran for a first down to PBL's 42-yard line on third-and-3.

Dalton Busboom recorded a tackle for a loss of three yards on the next play for PBL before Stricklett caught a pass for 15 yards to PBL's 30-yard line. An 8-yard run by Wright and a first-down run by Mariage-Tucker put hte ball in the red zone, but Pippin forced and recovered a fumble for the Panthers on their own 16-yard line with 7.4 seconds left in the third quarter.

***

On second-and-12 on PBL's own 36-yard line, a 12-yard pass to Schrodt put the ball on the Panthers' own 48-yard line.

Two imcomplete passes and a Crabb run for no gain, however, forced PBL to punt, giving the Tigers the ball back on their own 32-yard line with 10:08 remaining in the game.

Stricklett caught a pass for 16 yards on second-and-10 three plays prior to his 43-yard reception.

On PBL's ensuing possession after Nicholas' game-winning touchdown, Crabb ran for 10 yards on second-and-7 to Westville's 49-yard line, but after Schrodt ran for a loss of four yards, Pound threw an incomplete pass on second-and-14 and Crabb ran for three yards on third down, Pound pooch-punted the ball to Westville's own 7-yard line.

On third-and-10, Hathaway was sacked by Busboom and Ben McClure, forcing the Tigers to punt the ball from its own end zone.

The Panthers, therefore had a chance to score late in the fourth quarter as they had the ball at Westville's 33-yard line with 3:03 remaining, but three incomplete passes and a run by Crabb for a loss of three yards resulted in a turnover on downs with 2:13 left in the game.

“We just have to keep working," Graham said. "We just have to keep doing the things we've been doing the past three or four years – working on our execution and drive blocking. We worked a lot this week on our drive blocking. It looks like we need to continue doing that.”

Nicholas ran for one yard on each of Westville's first two plays of its ensuing possession, as PBL called two of its timeouts to stop the clock. The game was iced, however, as Hathaway found Stricklett on a pass completion for a 28-yard gain on third-and-8.

Westville 22, PBL 16

WEST 14 0 0 8 — 22

PBL 0 14 2 0 — 16

Scoring summary

W -- Stricklett 91 pass from Hathaway (Nicholas kick)

W -- Nicholas 2 run (Nicholas kick)

P -- Pound 3 run (Humes kick)

P -- Pound 5 run (Humes kick)

P -- Safety

W -- Nicholas 3 run (Hathaway run)