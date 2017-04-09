PBL football team to start SVC play with home game against Clifton Central

PAXTON -- Early-season records can sometimes be misleading.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Clifton Central each go into Friday's game with an 0-2 record, but all four of the teams' combined losses were to state-ranked opponents.

"It doesn't get any easier in week three," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. "Nothing's changed competition-wise as we go into week three because (Clifton Central's) really solid."

The Comets visit Paxton after losing 36-20 in week one to Tuscola, which was ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press' Class 1A preseason poll. In week two, Clifton Central lost 69-34 to Herscher, which was ranked No. 3 in Class 4A after week one.

"They're a good, solid football team. Do not take their record as any indication of what kind of a football team they are because they're really good," Graham said. "I know they've played two really good, quality opponents, like we have. Both teams they played are really good. We're in the same situation."

Meanwhile, PBL lost its first two teams to a couple of 2A-ranked teams. The Panthers lost 39-7 in week one to No. 7-ranked Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley before taking a 22-16 loss last Friday to eighth-ranked Westville.

"From week one to week two, we improved drastically. If you go back and watch that film, we had some guys just really get after it effort-wise, and we're proud of that. We just have to put the whole thing together. Football's the ultimate team sport. We win as a team, and we lose as a team. We're not going to point fingers -- we're just going to have to work on every single aspect of execution," Graham said.

"Last Friday night wasn't a matter of effort. It was a matter of executing both offensively and defensively in all aspects of both sides of the ball. That's just what we're going to have to continue to work on this week if we want to be successful."

***

Against Westville, PBL senior defensive lineman Alex Pippin recovered two fumbles and recorded one tackle for a safety.

"He's a beast," Clifton Central head coach Brian Spooner said. "He's pretty solid."

Ben McClure and Brandon Scott each recorded a half-sack on Westville quarterback Duncan Hathaway late in the fourth quarter of last Friday's game to force a punt.

The PBL defense yielded only 73 yards on the ground.

"There are other guys up front who are pretty solid. Brandon Scott is one," Spooner said. "(Ben McClure) blitzes a lot comes and comes off hard. If he ends up timing his blitzes right, he creates a lot of problems in the backfield. They have some athletes outside."

After rushing for 92 yards against GCMS, PBL compiled 143 yards on the ground, including two touchdown runs by quarterback Will Pound, against Westville. Pound and running back Keanan Crabb, among others, ran behind an offensive line led by 6-foot-2, 260-pound senior Austin Potter.

"Offensively, they're big up front," Spooner said. "We're going to have to deal with that size up front. They're pretty balanced offensively. They create some problems with us with some matchups. Tuscola and Herscher are both pretty big and physical, and they obviously gave us some problems.

"We've got to get better at handling that kind of pressure if we're going to compete against PBL. They're big and physical. It allows their skill players on offense to make plays. On defense, it makes it hard for the offense to move the ball consistently."

Westville put up 310 passing yards and converted on 7-of-13 third-down conversion attempts against PBL's defense. The Panthers' offense passed for 37 yards on 3-of-11 pass attempts from Pound.

"We just need to continue giving 100-percent effort in what we do throughout the week and everybody understanding their roles and coming together and performing that," Graham said. "It comes down to executing defensively and offensively. Everybody has to execute the defensive and offensive game plan. All 11 (guys on the field) has to take care of their field."

Against GCMS, PBL went 2-for-12 on third-down conversions and committed two turnovers while gaining 118 yards on 6-of-15 passing from Pound. The PBL defense yielded 304 rushing yards and 72 passing yards against the Falcons.

"Our kids have been working hard," Graham said. "Here we are sitting at 0-2 and our backs are against the wall, and I'm just excited to get back out here on the practice field and continue working. We're not looking back, but looking ahead."

Against Herscher, the senior running back Kollin Krumwiede scored two rushing touchdowns and returned a kickoff 82 yards for another score in the first half for the Comets. Against Tuscola, he rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

"They have probably one of the best running backs in their area," Graham said.

Senior Adrian Pace, who was out last year with a knee injury, caught four passes for 26 yards and a touchdown against Tuscola.

"He can catch the ball," Graham said. "They've got a couple of other kids who can catch the ball, too."

Clifton Central's senior quarterback, Andrew Boudreau, completed 6-of-14 passes for 72 yards against Tuscola. In the first half against Herscher, he threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Smith.

"He runs the offense really well," Graham said.

Senior Justin Coggins made 11 tackles, including one for a loss of yards, against Tuscola.

"They've got some seniors back on their line and their defense," Graham said. "They flow to the ball really well, and they're physical. They're just a really solid, fundamental, well-coached football team."

Despite the senior-laden defense, Clifton Central yielded 381 rushing yards and 246 yards through the air against Herscher.

"Our biggest problem defensively is that we have to get off the field. We have to force our opponent to punt. We didn't do that very well in the second half against Tuscola or Herscher," Spooner said "We had our moments in the second quarter in both of those games."

The Comets led 20-16 at halftime against Tuscola after outscoring the Warriors 20-3 in the second quarter. Clifton Central was outscored 20-0, however, in the second half, including 13-0 in the third quarter.

"We didn't have the firepower in the second half against Tuscola to keep the lead," Spooner said.

In the second quarter against Herscher, Boudreau's touchdown pass and Krumwiede's 7-yard scoring run gave Clifton Central a 21-14 lead before Anthony Koranda ran for two touchdowns to give the Tigers the lead at 28-21.

Krumwiede's kickoff return score tied the game at 28-28 before Herscher's Matt Dorsey returned the ensuing kickoff for a 75-yard touchdown to give his team the lead.

After forcing Clifton Central's offense to a three-and-out, Herscher added a 2-yard rushing touchdown scored by Anthony Koranda with 40 seconds left in the first half.

"They ended up with a 42-28 lead at halftime, and it didn't take them very long to do so," Spooner said. "In the second half, we scored again, but we're just not stopping anybody consistently enough to win those games.

"We showed spurts, but against Paxton, we're going to have to make sure that we sustain some drives offensively and force them to punt more often than we have our first two opponents."

***

Both PBL and Clifton Central will make their Sangamon Valley Conference debut on Friday.

"I think it'll be a good game," Spooner said. "We'll see. It kind of (stinks) for both of us that we have to play each other so early, but that's just the way the schedule works. Hopefully, it's a good, solid game.

"It's going to be a tough matchup for us. PBL's pretty good. We're probably pretty evenly-matched at this point. We both played two tough opponents to start the year. PBL's pretty big and physical.

"It seems like that's been giving us some problems because that's what we've faced the past couple of weeks. They're going to definitely present some problems mainly because of that."

The Comets enter the SVC portion of their season hoping their early-season non-conference schedule will make them battle-tested.

"We added those teams on our schedule to help give us a team to play that was a strong, physical team that's well-respected in the state for their abilities and hopefully prepare us for the rest of the season," Spooner said.

"Here we are playing another big, physical team. Hopefully, those two games, even though they're both losses, helped provide us the toughness we need to face PBL. They've basically dominated the conference the past two years. Hopefully, we'll be ready to go this Friday. I'm hoping that's what it provides us."

The Panthers enter the SVC portion of their season as the back-to-back conference champions and hope a win over Clifton Central can kickstart their campaign toward a three-peat.

"It's just going to be really fun," Graham said. "It's going to be a dogfight. They're a really good team. Both teams are 0-2 with their backs against the wall, but going into their first conference game, and so it's just going to be a lot of fun. I look for us to continue with our effort and, hopefully, continue to improve and win some football games."

Meanwhile, Clifton Central is hoping to make the playoffs for the 11th time in 12 years after getting in with a 5-4 regular-season record last year.

"We definitely are looking to get back into the playoffs," Spooner said. "We do return kids as seniors who are third-year starters, so our expectations might be higher than last year, but we have some tough teams on our schedule.

"If we don't deal with the things that hurt us, we're going to be on the outside looking in possibly. Tuscola and Herscher are two tough games against quality opponents, and it doesn't get any easier this week."

Watseka/St. Anne, which went 5-5 last year, is 2-0 to start the 2017 season after beating Bismarck-Henning 44-29 in week one and defeating Salt Fork 28-7 in week two.

Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington, which missed the playoffs last year with a record of 4-5, lost 14-6 to Seneca in week one before winning 34-8 over Hoopeston Area/Danville Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac last Friday to improve to 1-1.

"There are some other tough teams," Spooner said. "I'm not sure what Dwight has, but they beat us last year and they had a big win Friday. Looking down the road, you've got Momence and Watseka. Watseka seems to be on a roll right now. Any one of four or five teams could probably win the conference this year. It could be us. I don't know."

Momence, which went 6-4 last year, is one of five winless teams in the SVC after a 52-7 loss to Herscher in week one and a 55-35 defeat against Bismarck-Henning in week two.

Momence, which hosts Milford/Cissna Park on Friday, is the only team not playing against an SVC opponent this week, as all other teams will make their conference debuts.

"Everybody's kind of in control of their own destiny," Spooner said. "The team that can find a way to win these games are going to be in the best shape at the end of the year. PBL scheduled some solid competition to start the year to help get them through this stretch and get them geared toward the playoffs at the end. We're no different than they are, or anybody else."