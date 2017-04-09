Week 3 football predictions from the so-called experts

Week 3

Sept. 8

Bloomington Central Catholic (2-0) at St. Joseph-Ogden (2-0), 7 p.m.

Illinois Valley Central (0-2) at Pontiac (0-2), 7 p.m.

Rantoul (0-2) at Olympia (0-2), 7 p.m.

St. Thomas More (1-1) at Monticello (2-0), 7 p.m.

Unity (2-0) at Prairie Central (1-1), 7 p.m.

PBL (0-2) vs. Clifton Central (0-2), 7 p.m.

Fisher (1-1) vs. Fieldcrest (2-0), 7 p.m.

Oakwood (2-0) vs Hoopeston Area (0-2), 7 p.m.

GCMS (2-0) at El Paso -Gridley (1-1), 7 p.m.

VGH (1-1) vs. Cerro Gordo-Bement (0-2), 7 p.m.

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (17-3)

St. Joseph-Ogden

Pontiac

Olympia

Monticello

Unity

PBL

Fieldcrest

Oakwood

GCMS

VGH

PBL had a decent game last week. The Panthers fight hard and finally get on the winning side of the ball.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (17-3)

St. Joseph-Ogden

Pontiac

Olympia

Monticello

Unity

PBL

Fieldcrest

Oakwood

GCMS

Villa Grove/Heritage

I'm not ready to press the panic button just yet on PBL. Not that there are any easy parts of their schedule, but we all knew the Panthers' toughest stretch would come in their first two games.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (19-1)

SJO

Pontiac

Rantoul

Monticello

Unity

PBL

Fisher

Oakwood

GCMS

VGH

Rantoul showed something by keeping it close against St. Joseph-Ogden. Eagles do one better this week on the road in Stanford by winning their first game under new coach Tom Hess and ending the program’s 19-game losing streak that dates back to the 2015 season opener.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (18-2)

BCC

IVC

Rantoul

Monticello

Unity

PBL

Fisher

Oakwood

GCMS

VGH

A huge swing game for Fisher in Week 3. Beating Fieldcrest would give the Bunnies some early confidence and could jump start a path to the playoffs.

Christine Walsh, The County Star (17-3)

BCC

Pontiac

Rantoul

Monticello

Unity

PBL

Fieldcrest

Oakwood

GCMS

VGH

Fieldcrest racked up a 48-0 halftime lead in its 55-0 blowout against Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland. That kind of firepower will be too much for the Bunnies.

Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (18-2)

SJO

Pontiac

Rantoul

Monticello

Unity

PBL

Fisher

Oakwood

GCMS

VGH

Rantoul almost pulled off the upset of the year last week. Look for the Eagles to break a 19-game losing streak this week.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (19-1)

BCC

Pontiac

Rantoul

Monticello

Unity

Clifton Central

Fieldcrest

Oakwood

GCMS

VGH

Is Week 3 too early to start crowning some potential conference title favorites? No? OK. As expected, Unity and Monticello are rolling in the Illini Prairie, and look for GCMS to take another step closer to the HOIC crown, too.