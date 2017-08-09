GCMS football improves to 3-0 with win over El Paso-Gridley

EL PASO — Mitch McNutt and Jared Trantina combined for five rushing touchdowns to cruise past El Paso-Gridley in the Falcons’ first road game of the season, which ended with a 45-18 win for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

Trantina scored three times and added an interception on defense. His interception, within Titans territory, led to his second trip to the end zone when he scored on a third down run that initially appeared stopped in the backfield.

“He had a heck of a game running the ball,” GCMS coach Mike Allen said. “On defense, he had a great game. I was so impressed with Jared’s blocking.”

For the third week in a row, McNutt finished with more than 100 yards (18 carries for 121 yards). Trantina finished with 57 yards on 12 attempts.

Nathan Garard completed 8 for 12 for 92 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown to Ryland Holt in the third quarter.

Special teams was involved in the scoring for the second week in a row. Kicker Ben Freehill set a school record by converting a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds of the first half.



GCMS 45, EP-G 18

GCMS 14 17 14 0 —45

EP-G 6 6 6 0 —18

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

GCMS — Trantina 9 run (B. Freehill kick)

EPG — Faulk 72 pass fro Landrum (conversion fail)

GCMS — McNutt 9 run (B. Freehill kick)

GCMS — McNutt 4 run (B. Freehill kick)

GCMS — Trantina 9 run (B. Freehill kick)

EPG — Faulk 80 run (conversion fail)

GCMS — B. Freehill 50 FG

GCMS — Trantina 3 run (B.Freehill kick)

EPG — Landrus 1 run (conversion fail)

GCMS — Holt 24 pass from Garard (B. Freehill kick)