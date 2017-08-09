GCMS football improves to 3-0 with win over El Paso-Gridley

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
EL PASO — Mitch McNutt and Jared Trantina combined for five rushing touchdowns to cruise past El Paso-Gridley in the Falcons’ first road game of the season, which ended with a 45-18 win for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Trantina scored three times and added an interception on defense. His interception, within Titans territory, led to his second trip to the end zone when he scored on a third down run that initially appeared stopped in the backfield.
“He had a heck of a game running the ball,” GCMS coach Mike Allen said. “On defense, he had a great game. I was so impressed with Jared’s blocking.”
For the third week in a row, McNutt finished with more than 100 yards (18 carries for 121 yards). Trantina finished with 57 yards on 12 attempts.
Nathan Garard completed 8 for 12 for 92 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown to Ryland Holt in the third quarter.
Special teams was involved in the scoring for the second week in a row. Kicker Ben Freehill set a school record by converting a 50-yard field goal in the final seconds of the first half.
GCMS 45, EP-G 18
GCMS 14 17 14 0 —45
EP-G 6 6 6 0 —18
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
GCMS — Trantina 9 run (B. Freehill kick)
EPG — Faulk 72 pass fro Landrum (conversion fail)
GCMS — McNutt 9 run (B. Freehill kick)
GCMS — McNutt 4 run (B. Freehill kick)
GCMS — Trantina 9 run (B. Freehill kick)
EPG — Faulk 80 run (conversion fail)
GCMS — B. Freehill 50 FG
GCMS — Trantina 3 run (B.Freehill kick)
EPG — Landrus 1 run (conversion fail)
GCMS — Holt 24 pass from Garard (B. Freehill kick)
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.