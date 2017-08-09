PBL football falls to 0-3 with loss to Clifton Central

PBL head coach Jeff Graham talks to his team after Friday’s game against Clifton Central.

PAXTON — Clifton Central scored 20 consecutive points in the second half to take a 27-7 victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

“I give Clifton Central credit — they just kept plugging away,” said PBL head coach Jeff Graham, whose team is 0-3 with the loss. “Nobody wants to be 0-3 — it’s a bad feeling. We’ve got to get it together across the board.”

Both teams were held scoreless until Clifton Central’s Kollin Krumwiede sprinted toward a 60-yard touchdown down the right sideline on a pass from Andrew Boudreau with 2:04 left in the second quarter.

“I thought our defense did a wonderful job,” Graham said. “We had some guys getting after it.”

On its ensuing drive, PBL drove 63 yards in six plays. Jonathan Muller scampered 12 yards down the right sideline for a game-tying touchdown with 36.9 seconds left in the first half.

The Comets (1-2) took a 13-7 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Krumwiede with 8:43 left in the third quarter after Jacob Ladd recovered a fumble by PBL’s Keanan Crabb to put the ball in the red zone.

After Jacob Smith recovered another fumble by Crabb, Krumwiede scampered 41 yards for another touchdown with 9:07 left in the fourth quarter. The Comets scored again on 1-yard run by Krumwiede with 2:52 remaining.



Clifton Central 27, PBL 7

CC 0 7 6 14 -- 27

PBL 0 7 0 0 -- 7

Scoring summary

C -- Krumwiede 60 pass from An. Boudreau (Ladd kick)

P -- Muller 12 run (Humes kick)

C -- Krumwiede 1 run (kick failed)

C -- Krumwiede 41 run (Pace pass from An. Boudreau)

C -- Krumwiede 1 run (kick failed)