PBL football falls to 0-3 with loss to Clifton Central

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
PAXTON — Clifton Central scored 20 consecutive points in the second half to take a 27-7 victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
“I give Clifton Central credit — they just kept plugging away,” said PBL head coach Jeff Graham, whose team is 0-3 with the loss. “Nobody wants to be 0-3 — it’s a bad feeling. We’ve got to get it together across the board.”
Both teams were held scoreless until Clifton Central’s Kollin Krumwiede sprinted toward a 60-yard touchdown down the right sideline on a pass from Andrew Boudreau with 2:04 left in the second quarter.
“I thought our defense did a wonderful job,” Graham said. “We had some guys getting after it.”
On its ensuing drive, PBL drove 63 yards in six plays. Jonathan Muller scampered 12 yards down the right sideline for a game-tying touchdown with 36.9 seconds left in the first half.
The Comets (1-2) took a 13-7 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Krumwiede with 8:43 left in the third quarter after Jacob Ladd recovered a fumble by PBL’s Keanan Crabb to put the ball in the red zone.
After Jacob Smith recovered another fumble by Crabb, Krumwiede scampered 41 yards for another touchdown with 9:07 left in the fourth quarter. The Comets scored again on 1-yard run by Krumwiede with 2:52 remaining.
Clifton Central 27, PBL 7
CC 0 7 6 14 -- 27
PBL 0 7 0 0 -- 7
Scoring summary
C -- Krumwiede 60 pass from An. Boudreau (Ladd kick)
P -- Muller 12 run (Humes kick)
C -- Krumwiede 1 run (kick failed)
C -- Krumwiede 41 run (Pace pass from An. Boudreau)
C -- Krumwiede 1 run (kick failed)
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.