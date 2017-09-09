PBL freshman football loses 52-14 to Clifton Central

PBL head coach Jeff Graham talks to his team after Friday’s game against Clifton Central.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman football team lost 52-14 Friday to Clifton Central.

Garrett Graham scored on 6-yard touchdown run for the Comets with 3:18 left in the first quarter. Jacob Shoven received a pass from Jay Lemenager for the two-point coversion that extended Clifton Central's lead to 8-0.

With 7:01 remaining in the second quarter, PBL quarterback Gavin Coplea found Jarred Gronsky for a 35-yard touchdown pass that cut the Panthers' deficit to 8-6. Graham then returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to extend the Comets' lead to 14-6.

After Shoven intercepted a pass on third-and-17 on Clifton Central's 22-yard line, Graham ran six yards for another touchdown with 46.3 seconds left in the first half. Burrow intercpeted another pass and tallied another touchdown with 12.7 seconds remaining in the half to make the score 28-6 at halftime.

Burrow added a 72-yard touchdown with 5:56 left in the third quarter before Graham ran 23 yards for another touchdown with four minutes remaining in the quarter.

With 7:52 left in the fourth quarter, Coplea found Brett Giese for a 25-yard touchdown pass before connecting with Gronsky for a two-point conversion.

With 5:10 remaining in the game, Graham ran 29 yards for another touchdown.

FRESHMEN

Clifton Central 52, PBL 14

CC 8 20 16 8 -- 52

PBL 0 6 0 8 -- 14

Scoring summary

C -- Graham 6 run (Shoven pass from Lemenager)

P -- Gronsky 35 pass from Coplea (pass failed)

C -- Graham kickoff return (pass failed)

C -- Graham 6 run (Shoven pass from Lemenager)

C -- Burrow interception return (conversion failed)

C -- Burrow 72 run (Shoven pass from Lemenager)

C -- Graham 23 run (Graham run)

P -- Giese 25 pass from Coplea (Gronsky pass from Coplea)

C -- Graham 29 run (Graham run)