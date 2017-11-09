GCMS Youth Football Seniors remain undefeated with win over Clifton Central

GCMS's Awstace Grauer (24) runs down the left sideline for a touchdown during Saturday's Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against Clifton Central.

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Seniors team beat Clifton Central 49-12 on Saturday to improve to a record of 4-0.

Aiden Laughery started the scoring with a 39-yard touchdown run. On the next GCMS possession, Zander Weir scored on a 7-yard run and then Aiden Laughery scored again on a 27-yard run.

The first-quarter scoring was capped with a 6-yard touchdown reception by Braylen Kean from Kellen DeSchepper to make the score 27-0 after one quarter.

In the second quarter, Clifton Central scored to cut its deficit 27-6 before GCMS answered with a 44-yard touchdown run by Aiden Laughery. Clifton scored again before halftime to make the score 33-12.

On the first offensive play of the second half, GCMS scored on a 59-yard touchdown run by Awstace Grauer. The final touchdown of the game was put on the board by Ty Harden, who ran 33 yards down the left sideline to make the score 49-12.

On defense, Braylen Kean, Rylan Defries, Jacob Rutledge, Awstace Grauer, Aiden Laughery, Brandon Reynolds and Marcus Miguel all had tackles for loss of yards. Rylan Defries picked off two of Clifton Central's passes and Braylen Kean had a quarterback sack in the contest.

GCMS will face Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 5 p.m. Saturday in Paxton after the PBL/GCMS Mighty Mites game at 1 p.m. and Juniors game at 3 p.m.