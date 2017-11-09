PBL football seeks to end losing streak against South Newton

KENTLAND, Ind. -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School football team is winless after three losses to teams with a combined record of 7-2.

"We have no other choice but to keep plugging along and trying to get better. We have a lot of things we have to button up," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. "We just can't keep getting in our own way.

"We have to get our reps in to continue to try to get better offensively, and execution-wise, and then maintain that execution defensively and go from there."

At 7 p.m. Friday, the Panthers will seek their first win of the season against a team in South Newton that is winless as well.

"It's going to be a tough matchup for us. We knew PBL's coming in 0-3. They're going to be hungry for a win," South Newton head coach Brad Bevis said. "They faced some pretty stiff competition, probably a little better competition than we have, so I know they're going to come in with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder and will want to finally have some success on the field.

"I think we'll be able to get a little bit better this week at some things. That's what we're looking for. It's going to be a game in which we can do a few things well. We're trying to get better week to week. Hopefully, we can do that, get out of there without any injuries and move on."

Senior 5-foot-9, 170-pound wingback Brody Derflinger rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown for South Newton in a 53-12 loss last Friday to Watseka/St. Anne.

"He's been around for a while, and he's pretty good," Graham said.

The Rebels have 24 players on their combined varsity/junior varsity roster, including 10 freshmen and three sophomores.

Prior to the Watseka/St. Anne game, South Newton lost their previous three games by a combined score of 200-6.

"Our kids are working hard. It's kind of hard to accept some of the scores that we've had to endure, but we're working hard," Bevis said. "We're just trying to get better at different facets of the game week to week."

The Rebels have junior Levi Sample at quarterback.

"He's good," Graham said. "They do a lot of different things. They've got a couple of decent players."

South Newton's defense includes 5-foot-6, 208-pound linebacker Zachary Whitson.

"I'm really impressed with him," Graham said. "He just flies to the ball, and he could create some problems for our offense."

In their 27-7 loss to Clifton Central, the Panthers had 191 rushing yards.

"They look big and aggressive on film on both sides of the ball, so they'll be a challenge for us," Bevis said.

The PBL defense, meanwhile, pitched a shutout through the majority of the first half against the Comets and finishing the game yielding a 4-for-14 third-down conversion rate to Clifton Central.

In a 22-16 loss in week two to Westville, senior 6-foot-0, 275-pound defensive lineman Alex Pippin recorded a tackle for a safety and recovered two fumbles.

"They're big up front on both sides of the ball. If we can handle some of that pressure, it'll give us a chance to have a little bit of success on Friday night," Bevis said. "I know for us, the line is going to be the key. If we can sustain some blocks and give our backs some lanes to run in and they can gain some positive yardage, we should be able to get some first downs and see how it plays out from there."

The Comets rushed for 177 yards and forced three PBL turnovers. The Panthers' offense, meanwhile, were 1-for-10 on third-down conversions and was stopped on two fourth-down conversion attempts in Clifton Central territory in the second quarter.

"We have some kids who are getting after it, playing hard, flying around the field and hitting, but I need 11 of those people," Graham said. "I'm getting some of those, but we need -- on both sides of the ball -- people taking care of their house and being physical across the board. We have to continue looking for those people and trying to shore up our execution."

According to Graham, he said that "jobs are open" to his players after the Westville game.

"If you want to come out to practice, give 100 percent, fly around and hit and things like that, you can win a spot. We've said that since week two, and it's no different right now," Graham said.

"One of our jobs is to put the right people in the right spot, and we can't continually make the mistakes that we've made from week to week. Sometimes, we have to change some things around just to see what we can do. Hopefully, we can pull something together."

***

Friday's game will mark the third meeting between PBL's and South Newton's football teams.

South Newton's school board agreed in 2014 to join the Sangamon Valley Conference in 2015-16 with the Midwest Conference dissolving.

For the 2017-18 school year, however, South Newton will participate in the Midwest Conference as well as the SVC in all sports except football. It will be the Rebels' last year in the SVC before transitioning back to full-time with the MWC -- the South Newton school board voted in 2016 to rejoin the MWC in 2018-19.

"I think the experience has been great," Bevis said. "We've been treated well by all the conference schools and made some new connections, at least on the football side with all the coaches, that I hope we can carry over into the future.

In March, the Seneca school board voted 6-1 in favor of leaving the Interstate Eight Conference and accepting invitations to both the Sangamon Valley and Tri-County conferences.

Seneca, an 86-mile drive from Paxton, will participate in the SVC in football and the TCC in all other sports and activities. The changes will become effective at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.

"(South Newton) seemed like it was going to be a decent fit at the time. It is what it is, and we'll no longer play them," Graham said. "I got to meet some really good people over there -- coaches, the athletic director and the administration. They're really classy people, if you ask me."

In 2015, South Newton went 5-1 in SVC play with its only loss coming via a 35-20 score to PBL.

Last year, the Rebels lost 61-14 to PBL en route to a 1-5 SVC record.

"We were very successful in the first year," Bevis said. "Last year and this year, we've kind of struggled with numbers, so we haven't really been able to compete across the board, but it's been a good experience.

"I think our fans liked the 7 p.m. kickoff time, instead of what it was before. We've seen some pretty good athletes and some good competition over the years. We have a pretty tough sectional that we play in, and I know that helps us out."