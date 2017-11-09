PBL Youth Football Juniors win 25-12 over Dwight

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Juniors won 25-12 over Dwight on Saturday to improve to 2-2.
The Panthers rallied from a 12-0 deficit, a rally that included an interception return for a touchdown.
"(That turned) the momentum around," PBL Juniors head coach Bob King said. "For two weeks in a row, the boys overcame a couple of key players being out to win. The defense played great."
PBL went on to score two second-half touchdowns.
