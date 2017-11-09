PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites improve to 4-0 with win over Dwight

PBL’s Troy Emberson (11) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites game against Dwight.

PAXTON -- With a 15-0 win Saturday over Dwight, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Mighty Mites improved to a 4-0 record in the 2017 Central Illinois Football League season.

"It was an all-around team win," PBL Mighty Mites head coach Bobby Kinnaird said. "Coming out of a bye week, you always fear the kids will be a little flat."

The two teams met in week one at Dwight, with the Panthers taking a 13-0 victory.

"I told the players to expect a better Dwight team than what we faced in week one," Kinnaird said. "Dwight came out and showed some things we hadn't seen yet this year with their offense, and we did well against it. Offensively, we found a groove and got back into what we do best."

The PBL Mighty Mites will host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at 1 p.m. next Saturday, followed by the Juniors game at 3 p.m. and the Seniors game at 5 p.m.

"A huge thank you to Mighty Mite cheerleading for keeping it loud, and also to all the parents and fans that came out and watch these young men play," Kinnaird said. "Let's get a huge turnout for the games next Saturday."