Week 4 picks from the so-called experts

Sept. 15
Monticello (3-0) at Rantoul (1-2), 7 p.m.
Olympia (0-3) at Bloomington Central Catholic (3-0), 7 p.m.
Prairie Central (1-2) at Pontiac (1-2), 7 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden (2-1) at Unity (3-0), 7 p.m.
St. Thomas More (1-2) at Illinois Valley Central (0-3), 7 p.m.
PBL (0-3) vs. Kentland (0-4), 7 p.m.
Fisher (1-2) vs. Flanagan (0-3), 7 p.m.
Oakwood (3-0) vs. Bismarck-Henning (2-1), 7 p.m.
GCMS (3-0) at Leroy (1-2), 7 p.m.
VGH (1-2) at Tri-County (1-2), 7 p.m.
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (23-7)
Monticello
BCC
Prairie Central
Unity
STM
PBL
Fisher
Oakwood
GCMS
Villa Grove/Heritage
Panthers need to keep working hard, stay focused and unite together to get this first win.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (23-7)
Monticello
BCC
Prairie Central
Unity
IVC
PBL
Fisher
Oakwood
GCMS
Tri-County
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (25-5)
Monticello
BCC
Pontiac
Unity
STM
PBL
Fisher
Oakwood
GCMS
VGH
St. Joseph-Ogden is one bad fourth quarter away from taking a perfect record into Friday night’s rivalry game at Unity. It’s never easy to predict the winner when SJO and Unity meet, but the Rockets’ offense has too many options to contain.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (24-6)
Monticello
BCC
Pontiac
Unity
IVC
PBL
Fisher
Oakwood
GCMS
VGH
A tough matchup for Rantoul this week going up against one of the better teams in the area. Fisher should cruise to a win over a struggling F-C/W program that was the Bunnies’ lone victim in 2016.
Christine Walsh, The County Star (25-5)
Monticello
BCC
Prairie Central
Unity
IVC
PBL
Fisher
B-H
GCMS
VGH
It’s been a few years since I’ve seen the South Newton Rebels play, but I don’t think they will be able to hand PBL another loss for the season.
Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (24-6)
Monticello
BCC
Prairie Central
SJO
STM
South Newton
Fisher
B-H
GCMS
Tri-County
If SJO defeats Unity this week some will call it an upset. Prepare to be upset, Unity fans.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (28-2)
Monticello
BCC
Prairie Central
Unity
IVC
PBL
Fisher
Oakwood
GCMS
VGH
Oakwood breezed through the first three weeks of the season, but the real challenge comes this week against BHRA. Another win helps the Comets maintain their
spot at the top of the Vermilion Valley Conference.
