Week 4 picks from the so-called experts

Sept. 15

Monticello (3-0) at Rantoul (1-2), 7 p.m.

Olympia (0-3) at Bloomington Central Catholic (3-0), 7 p.m.

Prairie Central (1-2) at Pontiac (1-2), 7 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden (2-1) at Unity (3-0), 7 p.m.

St. Thomas More (1-2) at Illinois Valley Central (0-3), 7 p.m.

PBL (0-3) vs. Kentland (0-4), 7 p.m.

Fisher (1-2) vs. Flanagan (0-3), 7 p.m.

Oakwood (3-0) vs. Bismarck-Henning (2-1), 7 p.m.

GCMS (3-0) at Leroy (1-2), 7 p.m.

VGH (1-2) at Tri-County (1-2), 7 p.m.



Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (23-7)

Monticello

BCC

Prairie Central

Unity

STM

PBL

Fisher

Oakwood

GCMS

Villa Grove/Heritage



Panthers need to keep working hard, stay focused and unite together to get this first win.



Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (23-7)

Monticello

BCC

Prairie Central

Unity

IVC

PBL

Fisher

Oakwood

GCMS

Tri-County

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (25-5)

Monticello

BCC

Pontiac

Unity

STM

PBL

Fisher

Oakwood

GCMS

VGH

St. Joseph-Ogden is one bad fourth quarter away from taking a perfect record into Friday night’s rivalry game at Unity. It’s never easy to predict the winner when SJO and Unity meet, but the Rockets’ offense has too many options to contain.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (24-6)

Monticello

BCC

Pontiac

Unity

IVC

PBL

Fisher

Oakwood

GCMS

VGH

A tough matchup for Rantoul this week going up against one of the better teams in the area. Fisher should cruise to a win over a struggling F-C/W program that was the Bunnies’ lone victim in 2016.

Christine Walsh, The County Star (25-5)

Monticello

BCC

Prairie Central

Unity

IVC

PBL

Fisher

B-H

GCMS

VGH

It’s been a few years since I’ve seen the South Newton Rebels play, but I don’t think they will be able to hand PBL another loss for the season.

Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (24-6)

Monticello

BCC

Prairie Central

SJO

STM

South Newton

Fisher

B-H

GCMS

Tri-County

If SJO defeats Unity this week some will call it an upset. Prepare to be upset, Unity fans.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (28-2)

Monticello

BCC

Prairie Central

Unity

IVC

PBL

Fisher

Oakwood

GCMS

VGH

Oakwood breezed through the first three weeks of the season, but the real challenge comes this week against BHRA. Another win helps the Comets maintain their

spot at the top of the Vermilion Valley Conference.