GCMS football remains unbeaten after 47-0 win over LeRoy

LEROY — The trio of Mitch McNutt, Jared Trantina, and Brooks Schmitt averaged more than 20 yards per carry in the first half en route to a 47-0 win at LeRoy.

Schmitt, a senior wing back, got almost all of his yards on an 87-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Trantina, on the other hand, did his damage in the first, scoring twice, once from 33 yards and the other from 18.

McNutt found the end zone in the third quarter and finished the game with seven carries for 76 yards.

“Our offensive line did a heck of a job tonight,” GCMS coach Mike Allen said. “Leroy gets off the ball well … but I thought we did a great job playing on their side of the line of scrimmage tonight.”

Defensively, the Falcons did not give up much to the Leroy offense. While the Panthers easily won the time of possession, they only gained 92 yards on the ground (42 carries).

“Coach (Chad Augspurger) put in a little wrinkle in the defense this week, and the kids adjusted well,” Allen said. “They learned on the fly this week and did an excellent job.”

Junior defensive end Josh Bleich led the GCMS defense with 10 tackles.

“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to the coaches,” Bleich said. “Coach Augspurger does a great job of getting us ready for the game; we always know what plays they’re going to run.”



GCMS 47, LeRoy 0

LeRoy 0 0 0 0 —0

GCMS 14 13 7 13 —47

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

GCMS — Trantina 33 run (B. Freehill kick)

GCMS — Trantina 18 run (B. Freehill kick)

GCMS — Schmitt 87 run (2-pt fail)

GCMS — Barnes 61 pass from Garard (B. Freehill good)

GCMS — McNutt 7 run (B. Freehill kick)

GCMS — Harden 2 run (B. Freehill kick)

GCMS — Kean 1 run (2-pt fail)