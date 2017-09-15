PBL football claims first victory of 2017 season with 45-6 win over South Newton

KENTLAND, Ind. -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda wasted little time in claiming its first win of the 2017 season, taking a 38-0 halftime lead en route to a 45-6 win over South Newton.

With the win, the Panthers ended a three-game season-opening losing streak.

"We came and took care of business," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. "We executed, and that's what we wanted to do -- execute properly and take care of business. The kids stepped up tonight and played well. They played hard. Win or lose, I'm proud of them. They play hard and they care."

Taking an early lead

After being forced into a four-and-out on its first offensive possession, PBL yielded a three-and-out to South Newton's offense, which started its opening possession on its own 44-yard line.

The Panthers started their opening possession on South Newton's 48-yard line, but were called for an illegal shift on first-and-10. Austin Gooden caught a pass for nine yards on first-and-15 before an incomplete pass resulted in a third-and-6.

Kyle Poll ran for two yards on third down before being stopped short of the first-down marker on a run on fourth-and-4.

After Dane Smith caught a screen pass from Levi Sample for seven yards, Brody Derflinger was tackled by PBL's defense for a loss of one yard to set up third-and-4.

After South Newton was called for a holding penalty on a pass to Madison Dowden, PBL's Mason Ecker batted away a passing attempt on third-and-7, forcing the Rebels to punt to the Panthers' own 29-yard line.

On the first play of its ensuing possession, T.J Jones scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 71-yard run, scampering on the right side toward the end zone to give PBL a 7-0 lead with 7:34 left in the first quarter.

Three plays from scrimmage later, Jake Rich scored on a fumble recovery to extend PBL's lead to 14-0 with 5:51 left in the first quarter.

The Rebels started the possession on its own 23-yard line. After South Newton was called for a false-start penalty, Rich tackled Payton Hammond for a loss of three yards on second down.

Sample was then sacked by PBL's Hunter Anderson after Dalton Busboom penetrated the backfield to get a rush on Sample, forcing the Rebels into a third-and-24 on which Sample's fumble was scooped by Rich for the score.

Three incomplete passes forced South Newton to punt on its ensuing possession, but after an incomplete pass and a Jones run for six yards, PBL was called for holding on a screen pass to Jones on third-and-4.

An incomplete pass intended for Gooden was followed by a run by Jonathan Muller on which South Newton's Wyatt Hoaks tackled him short of the first-down marker, giving the Rebels the ball back on PBL's 42-yard line.

After two incomplete passes, Muller tackled Derflinger on a pass reception for a loss of four yards on third down, forcing the Rebels to punt to PBL's own 19-yard line as the first quarter came to an end.

Running away

The Panthers (1-3, 1-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) outscored the Rebels (0-5, 0-2) 24-0 in the second quarter.

On second-and-10 from its own 19-yard line, PBL gained a first down as Will Pound found Drake Schrodt for 19-yard gain.

On the next play, Pound found Schrodt again for a 62-yard touchdown pass with 11:37 left in the first half.

On South Newton's ensuing possession, which started on its own 29-yard line, Ben McClure tackled Sample for a loss of two yards on first down.

On second-and-12, Keaton Krumwiede intercepted a pass and returned the pick to the 50-yard line for PBL.

Pound found some running room up the middle and scampered for a touchdown on the next play, extending the Panthers' lead to 28-0 with 10:16 left in the second quarter.

Two running plays by Derflinger resulted in a third-and-3 on the Rebels' next possession, on which the Panthers recovered a fumble on the South Newton 26-yard line with 8:21 left in the second quarter.

Start sending in the subs

With PBL freshman Gavin Coplea replacing the senior Pound at the quarterback position, runs by Jones and Hunter Anderson resulted in a third-and-1 before Jones ran for a first down to the 14-yard line.

Kyle Poll the scored on a 14-yard run on the next play with 6:55 remaining in the second quarter to extend the Panthers' lead to 35-0.

Two peronal-foul penalties by PBL's defense gave South Newton's its first two first downs on the Rebels' next possession.

From the Panthers' 37-yard line, Derflinger was tackled by PBL's Andrew Swanson for no gain on first down before Sample was tackled for a loss of one yards to force a third-and-11. From there, two incomplete passes forced the Rebels to turn the ball over on downs, giving PBL the ball on its own 39-yard line.

Two runs by Poll resulted in a third-and-8, on which Coplea ran for five yards. The Panthers then punted on fourth-and-3, giving South Newton the ball back on its own 11-yard line.

Following an incomplete pass, PBL sophomore Alex Rueck -- one of eight junior varsity players added to the varsity roster prior to Friday's game -- forced Sample to fumble on second-and-11. Drew Riggleman recovered a fumble at the Rebels' 10-yard line.

Four plays later, Keyn Humes -- who was also 6-for-6 on extra-point attempts -- connected on a 26-yard field goal with 22 seconds left in the second quarter.

The second half

Schrodt added a 5-yard touchdown with 11:17 remaining in the fourth quarter before the Rebels' Madison Dowden scored on a 5-yard run to make the score 45-6 with 2:21 left in the fourth quarter.

South Newton started the second half with the ball on its own 25-yard line. After a 4-yard run by Derflinger, Dru Normile recorded a tackle to force a third-and-5, which became third-and-10 after a Rebels penalty.

A 7-yard run by Derflinger was followed by a first-down scamper on fourth-and-3 that put the ball on South Newton's own 39-yard line.

After Colton Coy and Riggleman combined for a gang tackle that resulted in a loss of five yards, an incomplete pass forced the Rebels into a third-and-15, on which Riggleman and Rueck combined to sack Sample, forcing South Newton to punt to PBL's 27-yard line.

Two runs by Schrodt resulted in a first down on the Rebels' 43-yard line before PBL was called for holding.

On second-and-17, Coplea ran for a first down to South Newton's 15-yard line, but runs by Anderson, Humes and Gunner Belt were followed by a bobbled snap on fourth-and-9 that resulted in a turnover on downs.

From its own 17-yard line, South Newton gained eight yards on a run by Derflinger on first down, but Brock Marron tackled Derflinger for a loss of four yards to force a third-and-6.

Two plays later, an incomplete pass on fourth-and-3 gave PBL the ball back on the Rebels' 24-yard line.

Coplea ran for 16 yards to the 6-yard line on second-and-8 before Schrodt received the option pitch from Coplea two plays later and scampered down the left side for his fourth-quarter score.

Dowden ran for a first down on second-and-4 on the Rebels' own 28-yard line on South Newton's next possession.

Two runs by Derflinger put the ball on PBL's 30-yard line. Four plays later, Derflinger caught a pass on fourth-and-2 to put the ball on the 9-yard line. Dowden scored from five yards out three plays later.

"I thought our kids played hard on both sides of the ball. I'm proud of them for that," Graham said. "They took care of business tonight."

Playing in remembrance of Caitlynn Riblet

During the game, PBL football players extended their family of Caitlynn Riblet, a PBL High School graduate who passed away Thursday at the age of 19 due to Ewing's Sarcoma, by wearing yellow stripes on their helmets that read, "CAIT 3/23/98-9/14-17."

"The kids wanted to do that. It was very thoughtful," Graham said. "The seniors and juniors went to school with Caitlynn, so that meant a lot for them to do that. A lot of people put that together, so that was nice."

Up next

The Panthers will travel to Momence for their third SVC game of the year at 7 p.m. next Friday. Momence is 2-2 after winning 44-0 over Iroquois West.

"We'll enjoy it tonight, but we still have a lot of work to do to get ready for next week," Graham said Friday. "We'll start back tomorrow."