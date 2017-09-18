MOMENCE -- After Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Momence each started their season with an 0-2 record, the two teams have won three of their combined four games.

The Panthers and Redskins will meet each other in Momence at 7 p.m. Friday.

"It's the old saying of one game at a time. We have to focus on this week's opponent," Momence head coach Wayne Walker said.

After an 0-3 start, PBL won 45-6 over South Newton last Friday.

"Getting that first win under our belt is very important as we progress through the season, but as we move into the thick of our schedule and starting playing our conference games, it's just very important that we stay focused on the task at hand this week," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. "Obviously, we'll focus on Momence and the things we can do, but getting a win gives us a little confidence going into a big game."

After losing 52-7 to Herscher and 55-39 to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Momence bounced back with a 58-6 win over Milford/Cissna Park and a 44-0 victory last Friday over Iroquois West.

"We got to watch film of their last couple of games. I thought Milford/Cissna Park did a lot of different things offensively, more like us than Iroquois West, which lined up in a wing-T and did some things -- misdirections and stuff like that," Graham said. "From watching that film, I thought Momence did a really nice job on getting pressure on the quarterback and closing down the gaps inside in the running game. They'll be prepared. They're an athletic team. It'll be a dogfight."

The Panthers' first two losses were to state-ranked Class 2A teams in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Westville. After PBL lost 27-7 to Clifton Central in week three, the Comets -- who lost their first two games to state-ranked teams as well -- defeated Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington 49-12 last Friday to improve to 2-2.

"PBL is a team that is better than what the record shows. They are a team that is well-coached and disciplined. We will need to play well sound football in order to stay competitive," Walker said.

"Their line is one of the best offense lines we have seen all year so far. The wide receivers are great group of run blockers. Some of the best I have seen in years. They can also catch the ball. We will have our hands full."

***

As Graham put it, PBL's defense will "have (its) hands full" against a Momence team that is averaging 364.3 total yards and 37 points per game.

"They're very athletic," Graham said. "They have a lot of weapons."

The Redskins' biggest weapon will be 6-foot-5, 230-pound junior running back/defensive end Jason Bargy.

"Their big guy, Jason Bargy, is really good. He is a super-fast, strong, Division I football player," Graham said. "I think he's a guy that you have to try to contain both offensively and defensively. You obviously have to key on Bargy, but when you do that, they throw it out to the flats. They're very diverse."

Bargy is averaging 8.1 yards per carry and 127 per game through three games.

"Jason is a player that you look to do a lot of things for your offense from the running back position," Walker said. "He has become stronger through the season at this position."

Graham said his defense cannot "put all its eggs into the basket" of trying to stop Bargy because Momence has a passing game as well.

Junior quarterback Kobey Mazur has passed for 12 touchdowns and is averaging 262.7 passing yards per game with a 66.7 completion percentage.

"Jason has played great the past two games and Kobey has played great the past three games," Walker said. "Kobey is a player that is seeing the whole picture for the offense. He really has matured at the position the past two weeks."

"(Mazur) really sees the field well," Graham added. "He's a smart quarterback, and he's got guys he can throw it to."

In Momence's previous meeting with PBL, which the Panthers won 56-27, Mazur passed for four touchdowns, including three to Lamar Lillard.

"He can catch the ball," Graham said.

This year, the 6-foot-4, 175-pound senior Lamar Lillard has caught 18 passes for 264 yards while also rushing for 63 yards on 22 carries.

"Lamar Lillard has played great for us on the offense side of the ball and defensive side of the ball all year as well," Walker said. "He does great for us on special teams as well."

Lamarius Lillard, a 6-foot-7, 190-pound junior wide receiver, has caught 15 passes for 241 yards.

"He hurt us last year," Graham said.

Austin Kinz, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound junior wideout, has caught six passes for 134 yards and rushed five times for 12 yards.

"I thought he caught the ball well," Graham said.

Brody Gonzalez, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior, has nine receptions for 122 yards.

"He's a very physical football player," Graham said. "They list him as a fullback and outside linebacker, but I noticed that he also plays the slot."

The Panthers counter with a defense that shut out South Newton through the first 45 minutes of last Friday's 48-minute game and forced four turnovers through the first half.

"I think our defense has been playing well. We'll see this week. I felt like our first three weeks of the season, our defense had been challenged," Graham said. "We get back to that this week. This is a big challenge for them. Hopefully, we can contain all their weapons, not just Bargy."

PBL's senior 6-foot-0, 275-pound defensie lineman Alex Pippin recovered two fumbles and recorded a tackle for a safety in a week-two losing effort against Westville.

"Watching that player on film, he is what every coach would like to have," Walker said.

Senior 6-foot-0, 170-pound running back Jonathan Muller scored PBL's lone touchdown in week three against Clifton Central.

"Running back and wide receiver Jonthan Muller is a player to keep an eye on as well," Walker said. "The wide receiver group, as a whole, will give us fits in that they can catch, but do really great at blocking as well."

Against South Newton, sophomore 5-foot-8, 160-pound Drake Schrodt caught a touchdown pass and ran for another score while senior quarterback Will Pound ran for another touchdown and junior T.J. Jones scampered for another touchdown.

"Offensively, we're really going to have to get our reps in this week and continue working on that side of the ball," Graham said.

The Panthers beat South Newton without senior running back Keanan Crabb, who was out with a back injury. They entered the game with eight junior varsity players added to their varsity roster.

"That's one thing I'd have to give credit to our kids for -- we've done a lot of flipping around. We've done a lot of changing positions in some different spots, especially offensively, and our kids never complained," Graham said. They maintained a good attitude. Win or lose, I'll take these kids anytime, anywhere. They will fight hard and give 100 percent effort. That's all we can ask for."

"I expect that to not change this week. I expect that our kids will come out and give 100 percent in practice and play hard and prepare for Momence."

Bargy has 16 tackles, including six for a loss of yards, for Momence's defense.

"Obviously, Bargy is their guy defensively as well. He just creates havoc," Graham said. "If you run at him and away from him, he's so fast that he can create things for them."

As a team, the Redskins' defense had three interceptions and two fumble recoveries, including two interceptions by Lamar Lillard.

"Their defensive backfield is pretty good, pretty athletic," Graham said. "They're solid. They're just a solid team overall."

***

Momence and PBL seek to extend playoff streaks.

The Panthers have been in the playoffs in each of the past three seasons while the Redskins are hoping to get into the postseason for the eighth straight season.

"It should be an exciting game on Friday," Walker said.

A 6-3 record clinches a playoff berth in the IHSA while a 5-4 record makes a team playoff-eligible, and whether a 5-4 team gets into the postseason depends on its number of tiebreaker points.

After week four, the Panthers have the second-most tiebreaker points (21) among 1-3 teams in Class 3A. The IHSA's playoff outlook has PBL in 46th place in 3A -- 32 teams are granted postseason berths in each class.

"Every game's a big game for us at this point. Last week was a big game. This game is huge. Someone could say that every game is a big game, and they're right. Every game is big for us right now," Graham said.

"It's important that our kids come to practice this week and we have good practices, we focus, play hard and give effort."

THE MATCHUP

PBL

Record -- 1-3 (1-1 SVC)

How they got there:

Week 1 -- GCMS 39, PBL 7

Week 2 -- Westville 22, PBL 16

Week 3 -- Clifton Central 27, PBL 7

Week 4 -- PBL 45, South Newton 6

Players to watch:

Sr. DL Alex Pippin (6-0, 275)

So. RB/DB Drake Schrodt (5-8, 160)

Sr. QB Will Pound (6-0, 160)

Momence

Record -- 2-2 (1-0 SVC)

How they got there:

Week 1 -- Herscher 52, Momence 7

Week 2 -- Bismarck-Henning 55, Momence 39

Week 3 -- Momence 58, Milford/Cissna Park 6

Week 4 -- Momence 44, Iroquois West 0

Players to watch

Jr. RB/DE Jason Bargy (6-5, 230)

Jr. QB/FS Kobey Mazur (6-0, 190)

Sr WR/CB Lamar Lillard (6-4, 175)