GCMS Youth Football Seniors defeat PBL 46-0

GCMS’s Austin Elliott (7) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown after catching a pass during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Seniors game against PBL.

PAXTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Seniors football team beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 46-0 on Saturday.

GCMS had scores from Aiden Laughery on a touchdown runs of 44 and 22 yards and a 43-yard touchdown catch from Kellen DeSchepper, who also connected with Braylen Kean on a 14-yard touchdown pass. Laughery also made 4-of 5 extra point kicks and Awstace Grauer also made an extra point kick.

Austin Elliott scored on a 33-yard touchdown run and Ty Harden scampered 52 yards for another touchdown.

GCMS (5-0) had a strong defensive effort led by Kean, who was in on six sacks. Jacob Rutledge recorded two sacks and led the team in tackles.

Brandon Mueller, according to Falcons head coach Justin Kean, "had his best defensive day" and was also in on a sack.

"Austin Elliott, Parker Chase, Marcus Miguel, Jack Schultz, Aiden Laughery and Zander Wier also had good defensive showings," Justin Kean said.

The GCMS secondary recorded three interceptions. Rylan Defries, Ty Harden and Colin Bane each had one interception on the day.

GCMS will end the regular season with a rematch against Watseka at home on Saturday. The Mighty Mites will play at 1 p.m., followed by the Juniors at 3 p.m. and the Seniors at 5 p.m.

In the GCMS Seniors' previous meeting with Watseka in their season opener on Saturday, Aug. 12, the Falcons defeated the Warriors 22-2.

Like the GCMS Seniors, the PBL Mighty Mites also improved to 5-0 with a win on Saturday.

The PBL Mighty trailed GCMS 7-6 at halftime on Saturday before scoring a second-half touchdown to win 12-7. In the Juniors game, GCMS took a 22-6 lead into halftime -- after Austin Kasper scored a touchdown for the Falcons as time expired in the second quarter -- en route to a 30-14 victory over PBL (2-3).

The PBL Panthers will conclude their regular season at Clifton Central on Saturday.