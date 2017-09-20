PBL freshman football loses 24-20 to LeRoy

LEROY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman football team lost 24-20 to LeRoy on Thursday, Sept. 14.
PBL went up 14-0 before LeRoy scored a touchdown and picked off a pass to reduce their deficit to 14-12 at halftime.
LeRoy scored on its first possession of the second half and went up 18-14 and recovered an onside kick and scored to extend its lead to 24-14.
PBL scored on its only possession of second half and came within 24-20.
Gavin Coplea rushed for one touchdown. Isaac Denault caught a touchdown pass. Jarod Gronsky scored on a reception as well and Landon Wilson made both his extra-point attempts.
