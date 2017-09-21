PBL freshman football defeats Monticello 34-18

PBL’s Jarred Gronsky (21) runs toward the end zone after catching a pass during Thursday’s freshman football game against Monticello.

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda freshman football team gained its first win of the season via 34-18 score over Monticello on Thursday.

The Panthers (1-2) led 21-12 at halftime before Zac Jayne ran for a 6-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 28-12 with 4:16 remaining in the third quarter.

After Monticello cut its deficit to 28-18 with a 15-yard touchdown pass with 15.5 seconds left in the third quarter, PBL quarterback Gavin Coplea connected with Jarred Gronsky for a 42-yard touchdown pass that extended the Panthers’ advantage to 34-18 with 6:48 remaining in the game.

The Sages drove to PBL’s 9-yard line on their ensuing possession, but Gronsky ended the drive with an interception with 3:27 left in the game.