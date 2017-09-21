Week 5 picks from the so-called experts

- Our Sites
Sept. 22
Bloomington Central Catholic (4-0) at Monticello (4-0), 7 p.m.
Illinois Valley Central (1-3) at Prairie Central (1-3), 7:30 p.m.
Pontiac (2-2) at St. Joseph-Ogden (2-2), 7 p.m.
Rantoul (1-3) at St. Thomas More (1-3), 7 p.m.
Unity (4-0) at Olympia (0-4), 7 p.m.
PBL (1-3) at Momence (2-2), 7 p.m.
Fisher (2-2) vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (4-0), 7 p.m.
Oakwood (3-1) vs. Milford (2-2), 7 p.m.
GCMS (4-0) vs. Eureka (3-1), 7 p.m.
VGH (2-2) vs. Martinsville (0-3), 7 p.m.
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (30-10)
Monticello
Prairie Central
St. Joseph-Ogden
STM
Unity
PBL
Dee-Mack
Oakwood
GCMS
Villa Grove/Heritage
They took their first big win of the year, and they’re about to find their groove.
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (30-10)
Monticello
IVC
Pontiac
St. Thomas More
Unity
PBL
Dee-Mack
Oakwood
GCMS
Villa Grove/Heritage
At the risk of being fooled again, I’m picking PBL to win what should be a pretty evenly-matched SVC game against Momence. I’ve been wrong before, though — just ask Clifton Central.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (33-7)
Monticello
Prairie Central
SJO
Rantoul
Unity
PBL
DCM
Oakwood
GCMS
VGH
If Monticello can get by Bloomington Central Catholic, assuming undefeated Unity beats winless Olympia, then a huge Week 6 showdown is set between the two Illini
Prairie Conference teams on Sept. 29 at Hicks Field in Tolono. Enjoy.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (33-7)
Monticello
Prairie Central
SJO
Rantoul
Unity
PBL
DCM
Oakwood
Eureka
VGH
Biggest game of the week is BCC-Monticello. Home-field advantage gets the Sages the win on the way to a 2nd-place finish in the IPC. Give me Rantoul over STM on
the road, and Eureka shocks GCMS. The Hornets gave Tri-Valley a game in a 14-7 loss before they demolished Tremont 55-0.
Christine Walsh, County Star (34-6)
Monticello
Prairie Central
SJO
STM
Unity
PBL
DCM
Oakwood
GCMS
VGH
Pontiac vs. SJO should be the game to watch this week, and the Spartans will just barely pull it out.
Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (29-11)
Monticello
Prairie Central
SJO
Rantoul
Unity
PBL
DCM
Oakwood
GCMS
VGH
SJO will not lose on their own homecoming. Not happening. Prepare for a win Friday in St. Joseph.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (36-4)
Monticello
Prairie Central
SJO
Rantoul
Unity
Momence
DCM
Oakwood
GCMS
VGH
Rantoul hasn’t won more than a single game in a season since 2010. That streak ends this week when the Eagles take down St. Thomas More in Illini Prairie Conference action.
