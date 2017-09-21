Week 5 picks from the so-called experts

Sept. 22

Bloomington Central Catholic (4-0) at Monticello (4-0), 7 p.m.

Illinois Valley Central (1-3) at Prairie Central (1-3), 7:30 p.m.

Pontiac (2-2) at St. Joseph-Ogden (2-2), 7 p.m.

Rantoul (1-3) at St. Thomas More (1-3), 7 p.m.

Unity (4-0) at Olympia (0-4), 7 p.m.

PBL (1-3) at Momence (2-2), 7 p.m.

Fisher (2-2) vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (4-0), 7 p.m.

Oakwood (3-1) vs. Milford (2-2), 7 p.m.

GCMS (4-0) vs. Eureka (3-1), 7 p.m.

VGH (2-2) vs. Martinsville (0-3), 7 p.m.



Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (30-10)

Monticello

Prairie Central

St. Joseph-Ogden

STM

Unity

PBL

Dee-Mack

Oakwood

GCMS

Villa Grove/Heritage



They took their first big win of the year, and they’re about to find their groove.



Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (30-10)

Monticello

IVC

Pontiac

St. Thomas More

Unity

PBL

Dee-Mack

Oakwood

GCMS

Villa Grove/Heritage



At the risk of being fooled again, I’m picking PBL to win what should be a pretty evenly-matched SVC game against Momence. I’ve been wrong before, though — just ask Clifton Central.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (33-7)

Monticello

Prairie Central

SJO

Rantoul

Unity

PBL

DCM

Oakwood

GCMS

VGH

If Monticello can get by Bloomington Central Catholic, assuming undefeated Unity beats winless Olympia, then a huge Week 6 showdown is set between the two Illini

Prairie Conference teams on Sept. 29 at Hicks Field in Tolono. Enjoy.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (33-7)

Monticello

Prairie Central

SJO

Rantoul

Unity

PBL

DCM

Oakwood

Eureka

VGH

Biggest game of the week is BCC-Monticello. Home-field advantage gets the Sages the win on the way to a 2nd-place finish in the IPC. Give me Rantoul over STM on

the road, and Eureka shocks GCMS. The Hornets gave Tri-Valley a game in a 14-7 loss before they demolished Tremont 55-0.

Christine Walsh, County Star (34-6)

Monticello

Prairie Central

SJO

STM

Unity

PBL

DCM

Oakwood

GCMS

VGH

Pontiac vs. SJO should be the game to watch this week, and the Spartans will just barely pull it out.

Nora Maberry-Daniels, The Leader (29-11)

Monticello

Prairie Central

SJO

Rantoul

Unity

PBL

DCM

Oakwood

GCMS

VGH

SJO will not lose on their own homecoming. Not happening. Prepare for a win Friday in St. Joseph.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (36-4)

Monticello

Prairie Central

SJO

Rantoul

Unity

Momence

DCM

Oakwood

GCMS

VGH

Rantoul hasn’t won more than a single game in a season since 2010. That streak ends this week when the Eagles take down St. Thomas More in Illini Prairie Conference action.