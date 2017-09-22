GCMS football improves to 5-0 with win over Eureka

GIBSON CITY — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley has scored on its first drive in every game this season.

The trend continued in a 41-7 victory Friday over Eureka when Mitch McNutt crossed the goal line on the Falcons’ opening possession on Friday night.

McNutt carried the ball 12 times in the game for 132 yards and two touchdowns. GCMS combined for 306 rushing yards on 37 carries.

The Falcons quarterback Nathan Garard accounted for two scores, running one into the end zone and passing for the other — a 52-yard completion to Ryland Holt.

Fullback Jared Trantina and running back Layne Harden each found the end zone, as well. For Harden, who gets all of his touches in relief of the senior starters, it was his second-straight week with a rushing touchdown.

“Coach always talks about taking advantage of opportunities,” Harden said. “I got all the right blocks on that play. I’ve got to give a shout-out to the offensive line: They were coming out hard and getting those blocks for me to get outside.”

The Falcons surrendered 164 yards on the ground, but the unit capitalized on two Hornets’ turnovers. GCMS defensive end Bryce Barnes did most of his damage, recording three tackles for loss and forcing a fumble.

“Coach set us up with the right defense,” Barnes said. “I could kind of guess the snap and get into the backfield.”

Hornets quarterback Jake Bachman accounted for most of Eureka’s offense. He finished with 80 rushing yards and 36 passing yards.



GCMS 41, Eureka 7

GCMS 14 13 8 6 —41

Eureka 0 0 7 0 —7

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

G -- McNutt 11 run (B. Freehill kick)

G -- Garard 1 run (B. Freehill kick)

G -- McNutt 67 run (conv failed)

G -- Holt 52 pass from Garard (B. Freehill kick)

E -- Brittain 7 pass from Bachman (Schrock kick)

G -- Trantina 7 run (Holt pass from Garard)

G -- Harden 52 run (conv failed)