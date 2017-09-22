Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Football

Members of 1972 Paxton Mustangs football team to meet during PBL's homecoming

Fri, 09/22/2017 - 2:19pm | The Ford County Record
1972 Paxton Mustangs
Photo by: Photo provided
Varsity players from the 1972 Paxton High School football team pose for a photo. FRONT ROW: From left, Jim Natterstad, Jon Vanier, Ray Berning (deceased), Barry Atkins, Mitch Nuss, Rod Swan, Dennis Carpenter, Jeff Coplea, Dave Steiner, Mark Grant and John Hyde. MIDDLE ROW: From left, Ray Bell, Jim Dunnan (co-captain), Jim Reeder, Earl Volden, John Suslavich, Mike Calhoun, Ron Graham, Mark Johnson, Charlie Stedwell, John Thompson and Brent Marshall (manager). BACK ROW: From left, Gene Herges (manager), Chuck Lee (co-captain), Jerry Haile, Bruce Vedder, Dave Wyman, Steve Mineer, John Edwards (deceased), Bob Lee, Seve Hancock, Randy Joyce and Dave Eppelheimer (manager).

PAXTON — On Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the 1972 Paxton High School football team’s Wauseca Conference Championship during Friday’s homecoming game against Iroquois West, which will start at 7 p.m.

Team members and cheerleaders will be introduced at halftime of the game and are asked to meet at the east gate of the football field a few minutes before halftime to organize for the team introduction.

A post-game celebration will be held at Monical’s in Paxton, immediately after the homecoming game. Spouses/significant others and fellow classmates are invited and encouraged to attend.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, Dave Steiner will host a picnic/cookout at his farm, located at 245 North 2200 East Road in Paxton, at noon for all to attend. Those attending are asked to bring their own lunch, chairs and beverage. A grill will be provided for cooking.

Questions can be directed to Jim Dunnan at (309) 300-0057.

1972 PAXTON MUSTANGS ROSTER
Players        Position/Year    Current residence
Barry Atkins    DB/Junior    Buckley
Ray Bell        DL/Senior    Nolanville, Texas
Dennis Carpenter    FB/Senior    Urbana
Jeff Coplea    DL/Senior    Urbana
Jim Dunnan    RB/Senior    Washington, IL
Ron Graham    DB/Senior    Louisville, Kentucky
Mark Grant    WR/Senior    Unknown
Jerry Haile    Guard/Senior    Paxton
Steve Hancock    LB/C/Senior    Bloomington
John Hyde    DL/Junior        Urbana
Mark Johnson    DL/Junior        Urbana
Randy Joyce    WR/Junior    Unknown
Bob Lee        DL/Senior    Colorado Springs, Colorado
Chuck Lee    DL/Senior    Gilliam, Missouri
Steve Mineer    Guard/Senior    Bigfork, Montana
Jim Natterstad    DB/Junior    Elkhart,Indiana
Mitch Nuss    DB/Senior    Loda
Jim Reeder    Tackle/Senior    Paxton
Charlie Stedwell    OL/Senior    Champaign
Dave Steiner    End/Senior    Paxton
John Suslavich    OL/Junior    Delray Beach, Florida
Rod Swan,    DB/Senior    Arliington Heights
John Thompson    Tackle/Senior    Lexington, South Carolina
Jon Vanier    RB/Junior    Galesburg
Bruce Vedder    OL/Junior    Rantoul
Earl Volden    DE/Senior    Eldridge, Iowa
Dave Wyman    DE/Senior    Loda
       
Players/Coaches (in memory)    Position/Year    Deceased
Ray Berning        QB/Junior    2014
Mike Calhoun        DL/Senior    2013
John Edwards        RB/Junior    1975
Roger Schroeder        DE/Senior    1972
Norman Henderson    Head coach    2009
Jerry Zimmerman        Assistant coach    2005
       
Managers        Year    Current residence
Dave Eppelheimer    Senior    Wilmington, Delaware
Gene Herges    Senior    Cambridge
Brent Marshall    Junior    Leesburg, Florida
Kent Smith    Senior    Lafayette, Indiana
       
Cheerleaders        Year    Current residence
Toni Hinrichs (Santrock)    Senior    Urbana
Regina Lee        Junior    Champaign
Pat Zaetsch (Peters)    Senior    Adel, Georgia
Susey Peden (Graham)    Junior    Louisville, Kentucky
Becky Smith (Carden)    Junior    Anchor
 

