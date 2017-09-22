Members of 1972 Paxton Mustangs football team to meet during PBL's homecoming

- Our Sites
PAXTON — On Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the 1972 Paxton High School football team’s Wauseca Conference Championship during Friday’s homecoming game against Iroquois West, which will start at 7 p.m.
Team members and cheerleaders will be introduced at halftime of the game and are asked to meet at the east gate of the football field a few minutes before halftime to organize for the team introduction.
A post-game celebration will be held at Monical’s in Paxton, immediately after the homecoming game. Spouses/significant others and fellow classmates are invited and encouraged to attend.
On Saturday, Sept. 30, Dave Steiner will host a picnic/cookout at his farm, located at 245 North 2200 East Road in Paxton, at noon for all to attend. Those attending are asked to bring their own lunch, chairs and beverage. A grill will be provided for cooking.
Questions can be directed to Jim Dunnan at (309) 300-0057.
1972 PAXTON MUSTANGS ROSTER
Players Position/Year Current residence
Barry Atkins DB/Junior Buckley
Ray Bell DL/Senior Nolanville, Texas
Dennis Carpenter FB/Senior Urbana
Jeff Coplea DL/Senior Urbana
Jim Dunnan RB/Senior Washington, IL
Ron Graham DB/Senior Louisville, Kentucky
Mark Grant WR/Senior Unknown
Jerry Haile Guard/Senior Paxton
Steve Hancock LB/C/Senior Bloomington
John Hyde DL/Junior Urbana
Mark Johnson DL/Junior Urbana
Randy Joyce WR/Junior Unknown
Bob Lee DL/Senior Colorado Springs, Colorado
Chuck Lee DL/Senior Gilliam, Missouri
Steve Mineer Guard/Senior Bigfork, Montana
Jim Natterstad DB/Junior Elkhart,Indiana
Mitch Nuss DB/Senior Loda
Jim Reeder Tackle/Senior Paxton
Charlie Stedwell OL/Senior Champaign
Dave Steiner End/Senior Paxton
John Suslavich OL/Junior Delray Beach, Florida
Rod Swan, DB/Senior Arliington Heights
John Thompson Tackle/Senior Lexington, South Carolina
Jon Vanier RB/Junior Galesburg
Bruce Vedder OL/Junior Rantoul
Earl Volden DE/Senior Eldridge, Iowa
Dave Wyman DE/Senior Loda
Players/Coaches (in memory) Position/Year Deceased
Ray Berning QB/Junior 2014
Mike Calhoun DL/Senior 2013
John Edwards RB/Junior 1975
Roger Schroeder DE/Senior 1972
Norman Henderson Head coach 2009
Jerry Zimmerman Assistant coach 2005
Managers Year Current residence
Dave Eppelheimer Senior Wilmington, Delaware
Gene Herges Senior Cambridge
Brent Marshall Junior Leesburg, Florida
Kent Smith Senior Lafayette, Indiana
Cheerleaders Year Current residence
Toni Hinrichs (Santrock) Senior Urbana
Regina Lee Junior Champaign
Pat Zaetsch (Peters) Senior Adel, Georgia
Susey Peden (Graham) Junior Louisville, Kentucky
Becky Smith (Carden) Junior Anchor
