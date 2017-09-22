Members of 1972 Paxton Mustangs football team to meet during PBL's homecoming

Varsity players from the 1972 Paxton High School football team pose for a photo. FRONT ROW: From left, Jim Natterstad, Jon Vanier, Ray Berning (deceased), Barry Atkins, Mitch Nuss, Rod Swan, Dennis Carpenter, Jeff Coplea, Dave Steiner, Mark Grant and John Hyde. MIDDLE ROW: From left, Ray Bell, Jim Dunnan (co-captain), Jim Reeder, Earl Volden, John Suslavich, Mike Calhoun, Ron Graham, Mark Johnson, Charlie Stedwell, John Thompson and Brent Marshall (manager). BACK ROW: From left, Gene Herges (manager), Chuck Lee (co-captain), Jerry Haile, Bruce Vedder, Dave Wyman, Steve Mineer, John Edwards (deceased), Bob Lee, Seve Hancock, Randy Joyce and Dave Eppelheimer (manager).

PAXTON — On Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the 1972 Paxton High School football team’s Wauseca Conference Championship during Friday’s homecoming game against Iroquois West, which will start at 7 p.m.

Team members and cheerleaders will be introduced at halftime of the game and are asked to meet at the east gate of the football field a few minutes before halftime to organize for the team introduction.

A post-game celebration will be held at Monical’s in Paxton, immediately after the homecoming game. Spouses/significant others and fellow classmates are invited and encouraged to attend.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, Dave Steiner will host a picnic/cookout at his farm, located at 245 North 2200 East Road in Paxton, at noon for all to attend. Those attending are asked to bring their own lunch, chairs and beverage. A grill will be provided for cooking.

Questions can be directed to Jim Dunnan at (309) 300-0057.

1972 PAXTON MUSTANGS ROSTER

Players Position/Year Current residence

Barry Atkins DB/Junior Buckley

Ray Bell DL/Senior Nolanville, Texas

Dennis Carpenter FB/Senior Urbana

Jeff Coplea DL/Senior Urbana

Jim Dunnan RB/Senior Washington, IL

Ron Graham DB/Senior Louisville, Kentucky

Mark Grant WR/Senior Unknown

Jerry Haile Guard/Senior Paxton

Steve Hancock LB/C/Senior Bloomington

John Hyde DL/Junior Urbana

Mark Johnson DL/Junior Urbana

Randy Joyce WR/Junior Unknown

Bob Lee DL/Senior Colorado Springs, Colorado

Chuck Lee DL/Senior Gilliam, Missouri

Steve Mineer Guard/Senior Bigfork, Montana

Jim Natterstad DB/Junior Elkhart,Indiana

Mitch Nuss DB/Senior Loda

Jim Reeder Tackle/Senior Paxton

Charlie Stedwell OL/Senior Champaign

Dave Steiner End/Senior Paxton

John Suslavich OL/Junior Delray Beach, Florida

Rod Swan, DB/Senior Arliington Heights

John Thompson Tackle/Senior Lexington, South Carolina

Jon Vanier RB/Junior Galesburg

Bruce Vedder OL/Junior Rantoul

Earl Volden DE/Senior Eldridge, Iowa

Dave Wyman DE/Senior Loda



Players/Coaches (in memory) Position/Year Deceased

Ray Berning QB/Junior 2014

Mike Calhoun DL/Senior 2013

John Edwards RB/Junior 1975

Roger Schroeder DE/Senior 1972

Norman Henderson Head coach 2009

Jerry Zimmerman Assistant coach 2005



Managers Year Current residence

Dave Eppelheimer Senior Wilmington, Delaware

Gene Herges Senior Cambridge

Brent Marshall Junior Leesburg, Florida

Kent Smith Senior Lafayette, Indiana



Cheerleaders Year Current residence

Toni Hinrichs (Santrock) Senior Urbana

Regina Lee Junior Champaign

Pat Zaetsch (Peters) Senior Adel, Georgia

Susey Peden (Graham) Junior Louisville, Kentucky

Becky Smith (Carden) Junior Anchor

