PBL football wins 44-20 over Momence

MOMENCE -- After losing its first three games, Paxton-Buckley-Loda is on a two-game winning streak.
With a 44-20 win over Momence, the Panthers also ended what was a two-game winning streak for the Redskins.
"It's a huge win," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. "This was our biggest game of the year -- every game's the biggest one from here on out when you start 0-3. I'm proud of the kids. They took care of business and gave 100-percent effort."
After Jaxson Coplea recovered a fumble on Momence's 10-yard line for the Panthers on the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Will Pound scampered for a touchdown run on the next play.
Alex Pippin recovered another fumble on Momence's ensuing possession, giving PBL the ball in enemy territory again. Pippin then scored on a 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal to extend the Panthers' lead to 14-0 with 7:46 left in the first quarter.
After a 58-yard touchdown pass from Kobey Mazur to Lamar Lillard cut the Redskins' deficit to 14-6, Coplea recorded a safety by tackling Mazur in the end zone with 2:20 left in the second quarter.
On PBL's ensuing possession, T.J. Jones took a sweep to the left side for a 19-yard touchdown run to extend the Panthers' lead to 23-6 with 1:45 remaining in the first half. Mazur then connected with Lamarius Lillard for a 36-yard scoring pass with 50.6 seconds left in the half.
In the second half, Jones scored on a 1-yard run and Pound had two fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 14 and 50 yards.
"I thought T.J. Jones ran the ball hard. I thought Will Pound ran the ball hard. I thought everybody ran hard," Graham said. "Our offense stepped up. We established our running game."
PBL 44, Momence 20
PBL 14 9 7 14 -- 44
MOM 0 13 0 7 -- 20
Scoring summary
P -- Pound 10 run (kick failed)
P -- Pippin 1 run (Jones run)
M -- Lamar Lillard 58 pass from Mazur (kick failed)
P -- Safety
P -- Jones 19 run (Humes kick)
M -- Lamarius Lillard 36 pass from Mazur (Ortiz kick)
P -- Jones 1 run (Humes kick)
P -- Pound 14 run (Humes kick)
M -- Lamar Lillard 67 pass from Mazur (Ortiz kick)
P -- Pound 50 run (Humes kick)
Comments
