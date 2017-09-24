GCMS Youth Football teams win in regular-season finales over Watseka

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Senior team won 42-0 over Watseka in its season finale on Saturday.

Aiden Laughery started the scoring with a 33-yard touchdown run on the first offensive play. Zander Wier scored the next two touchdowns on runs of four and 24 yards.

The next touchdown was scored by Awstace Grauer on a 19-yard run. Ty Hardin scored the fifth touchdown for GCMS on a 46-yard run, and the final touchdown was on a tackle-breaking 42-yard run by Parker Chase.

Aiden Laughery also made three extra-point kicks on the game. GCMS's defense was led by Marcus Miguel, who topped the team in tackles and tackles for loss. Parker Chase and Awstace Grauer had fumble recoveries for the Falcons and Jacob Rutledge was second on the team in tackles. Parker Chase, Awstace Grauer, Braylen Kean, Jacob Rutledge, Aiden Laughery and Brandon Reynolds all had tackles for a loss of yards in the contest.